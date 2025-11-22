Mahindra EmpowerHer Scholarship 2025-26 Apply Online for ₹5,500 Benefits 

Mahindra EmpowerHer Scholarship 2025-26: Mahindra & Mahindra Limited launched a special program called Mahindra EmpowerHer Scholarship 2025-26. The Mahindra EmpowerHer Scholarship Program 2025 is designed specially for girls in India who show great promise in academics but need help to pay for their education. If a girl has good grades but finds it hard to pay fees, buy books, or uniforms, this support fills that gap and gives her a lift up.

The Mahindra EmpowerHer Scholarship scheme covers girls studying from class 9 to undergraduate level courses like BA, BSc, and BCom. Every girl who is selected gets ₹5,500 per year. This amount can be used for fees, books, uniforms, and other learning needs.

Mahindra EmpowerHer Scholarship 2025-26

Mahindra Group introduces the EmpowerHer Scholarship for the academic year 2025-26, reinforcing its commitment to gender equality and education. This scholarship specifically provided to female students, helping them overcome financial problems and ensuring their right to pursue higher education.

Mahindra EmpowerHer Scholarship 2025 Benefits

Only for girls studying in classes 9, 10, 11, 12, or graduation courses. Supported courses include BA, BSc, BCom and general degree programs. Scholarship amount is ₹5,500 per year for each selected girl. The money may be used for school or college fees, books, document charges, tuition, or uniforms. The program is open for girls all over India, with preference for candidates from marginalized groups such as SC, ST, OBC, or differently-abled categories.

Eligibility Criteria for Mahindra EmpowerHer Scholarship 2025

The applicant must be a girl student currently studying in classes 9 to 12 or pursuing a regular undergraduate program (BA, BSc, BCom, etc.). She should have at least 50 percent marks in the previous academic year. Her family’s yearly income should not be more than ₹4 lakh. Priority is given to those from SC, ST, OBC, or differently-abled backgrounds. Daughters of employees of Buddy4Study or Mahindra & Mahindra cannot apply. The Mahindra Empowers Scholarship 2025 primarily targets girls who are hard-working and come from families with limited means.

How to Apply for Mahindra EmpowerHer Scholarship 2025-26?

Visit the buddy4study portal online.

Look for the Mahindra EmpowerHer Scholarship 2025-26 section.

Register on the portal using your email, mobile number, or Google account.

After registering, log in with your new credentials. Fill out the Mahindra EmpowerHer Scholarship application form 2025 with accurate details related to your studies, marks, family income, and other required fields.

Upload scanned copies of the necessary documents, including your photo, ID proof, previous mark sheets, admission proof, and income certificate.

of the necessary documents, including your photo, ID proof, previous mark sheets, admission proof, and income certificate. Check your form for errors, then click ‘Submit’ to finish applying.

to finish applying. Make sure every document is authentic because any mistake can cause application rejection, valid bank details are also a must for getting funds.​

Documents Required in Mahindra EmpowerHer Scholarship 2025-26

When getting ready to apply, keep these documents ready, Recent passport-size photograph, Aadhaar card, ration card, or driving license for identification, Mark sheets of previous classes and current admission proof (such as college admission letter or school ID card), Income certificate or salary slip, Proof of expenses for tuition, hostel, or books if needed, Disability or caste certificate (if relevant), Bank account passbook for direct payment, Having these documents ready makes the online application process smoother.​

Mahindra EmpowerHer Scholarship 2025 Selection Process

The selection for Mahindra EmpowerHer Scholarship 2025 includes this procedure Application screening for marks, income, and other eligibility, Detailed verification of uploaded documents, A short interview via phone or video call, usually lasting 10 to 15 minutes. Final merit list prepared by Mahindra & Mahindra Foundation committee. Mahindra EmpowerHer Scholarship 2025 money is transferred directly to the selected girl’s bank account via DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer). Only girls who provide accurate, verified information, and have an active DBT-enabled bank account will receive the fund.

Why Mahindra EmpowerHer Scholarship 2025 Matters?

With rising costs for tuition, books, and technology, accessing education is a challenge for many girls. The Mahindra EmpowerHer Scholarship 2025-26 support for those girls who are facing the financial problems. Support girls from economically weaker backgrounds. Encourage girl students to complete higher studies. Promote gender equality in education.

The Mahindra EmpowerHer Scholarship Program 2025–26 is an excellent initiative that takes a major step towards empowering women through education. If you are a bright girl student facing financial difficulties in pursuing your studies, this scholarship is a golden opportunity for you.

Important Links

Particulars Description Official Website buddy4study Apply Online Link click here Login Link click here

FAQ’s on Mahindra EmpowerHer Scholarship 2025-26