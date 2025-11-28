TN TRB Result 2025 Out: Direct Link to PG Assistant & Physical Director Grade-1 Merit Lists

TN TRB Result 2025: Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has now announced the results of the 2025 Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Drive of the Post of PG Assistant and Physical Director Grade 1. TN TRB Result 2025 is announced in respect of Grade 1 of posts of physical Director and assistant physical director. Check on the way of downloading subject wise merit lists, vacancy details and further steps of certificate verification.

The TN TRB Result 2025 of the months of preparation, examination and waiting can finally be known after all the candidates discover whether they have reached the next significant stage the certificate verification and, finally, government school appointment.

pgtrb result 2025 Released

TN TRB has published results of written examination of the Post Graduate Assistant and Physical Director Grade 1 posts with advertisement number 02/2025. The TN TRB Result 2025 PDF includes Candidates who passed the exam are given names or roll numbers. Marks scored in Part A Tamil Eligibility Test and Part B Main Subject Test.

Lists of shortlisted candidates in terms of subjects who are to be verified in certificate verification. All in all, 1,996 positions are being occupied in a variety of subjects, which makes it one of the most important recruitment campaigns of government school positions in the state.​

TN TRB Exam and Shortlisting

A written two part OMR based test was used in the recruitment. Part A was Tamil Eligibility Test, which is a screening paper. Part B was only assessed on candidates who had the minimum qualifying marks in Tamil.​ Part B was the Main Subject Test which assessed deep knowledge in the particular teaching subject that was being applied.

Combined performance is used to ensure final short listing on certificate verification although passing Part A was mandatory before any further consideration. The structure guarantees the teachers expertise in the subject in addition to mastery of the Tamil language.​

How to Check TN TRB Result 2025?

Go to the official website of TN TRB trb.tn.gov.in. Go to the home page by clicking on the Result tab. Click on Direct Recruitment of PG Assistant / physical director Grade 1 (02/2025) Part A and B Result.​ Click to open the TN TRB Result 2025 PDF. Search (Ctrl F) your roll or name in the list.​ Save and download the PDF to be used in the future, particularly to verify the certificate. The shortlisted candidates are advised to retain a soft copy of the result and print it safely until the entire process of recruitment is completed.

Subject Wise Vacancies

The 1,996 overall vacancies are distributed among a large number of subjects in an attempt to enhance teaching in arts, science, commerce and physical education in government schools in Tamil Nadu.​ Subject wise distribution will be approximately as follows:

Tamil – 185

English – 171

Commerce – 149

Economics – 137

Mathematics – 205

History – 57

Physics – 207

Chemistry – 195

Geography – 9

Political Science – 6

Botany – 126

Zoology – 115

Computer Instructor Grade 1 – 50

Physical Director Grade 1 – 87​

Certificate Verification

The next and last significant step of the entire process is certificate verification in case of candidates whose names feature on subject wise merit lists. TN TRB will soon publish Dates and session timings. Details of venue of the each subject and category.

List of documents required

The shortlisted candidates need to bring original certificates, attested photocopies, and completed bio data form to the verification centre. Attendance is compulsory. In case a candidate does not undergo certificate verification, then even after passing the written examination he/she can get disqualified. This is the stage of confirming the eligibility, claims of the reservation, the education qualifications and experience (where necessary).​

TN TRB 2025 Selection Process

This recruitment choice may be explained in four obvious steps: Written examination Part A Tamil Eligibility Test – must be qualified. Written exam Part B Main Subject Test- it is only assessed when Part A is passed.​ The drawing up of subject wise merit lists on basis of marks and rules. Checking of certificates and the end list of appointment. This approach aids in ensuring that it is only those candidates who have good knowledge of the subject and Tamil language with real documents that are hired as teachers in government schools.​

Your result PDF is available at trb.tn.gov.in. Record your status subject wise and instructions carefully. Begin to pack up all original certificates, mark sheets, community and experience documents where applicable. Check the official site frequently on updates of the certificate verification schedule, not just through the help of social media or forwards.​

To those who managed to reach the next level, this is when one should be organised and focused. To some other people, the outcome also provides valuable information about the performance and preparation in future exams.