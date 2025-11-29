SSC Stenographer Result 2025 OUT: Check Group C & D Merit List

SSC Stenographer Result 2025: On November 28, 2025, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced on its website the results of the Stenographer Grade “C” and “D” Examination, 2025. With the use of their login credentials, students who took the Grade “C” and “D” Examination will be able to view their results.

The SSC administered the Stenographer Grade “C” and “D” Examination, 2025 at a number of testing locations around the nation on August 6, 7, 8, and 11, 2025. Thousands of applicants have been chosen for the stenography competence test, which is the next step in the hiring process.

SSC Stenographer Result 2025 Overview

Particulars Details Recruiting Body Staff Selection Commission Post Name Stenographer Grade C & D Result Type Computer Based Test Result Result Declaration Date November 28, 2025 Exam Conducted On August 6 to 11, 2025 Selection Stages Written Test → Skill Test → Document Verification Official Website ssc.gov.in

SSC Stenographer 2025 Result PDF

The roll numbers of every eligible applicant for the next round will be included in the SSC Stenographer result PDF. A total of 8,624 candidates were chosen by the SSC Commission for the position of Stenographer Grade “C,” while 22456 individuals were chosen for the position of Stenographer Grade “D.”

The Staff Selection Commission has issued the cutoff scores for the SSC Stenographer result 2025. The SSC Stenographer scorecard is probably going to be made available in a few days.

How to Check SSC Stenographer Result 2025?

Step 1: To view their results, students must go to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Choose the “Results” section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the “Stenographer Grade C and D Result” link that appears.

Step 4: The outcome PDF document will appear on the screen in a new window that opens.

Step 5: Students must then enter their roll number and use Ctrl+F to quickly find it.

Step 6: If your roll number shows up, you’ve advanced to the next phase; keep it for your records.

In order to stay informed about the most recent developments regarding the next phase of the recruiting process, students are encouraged to closely monitor the Staff Selection Commission’s official website.

Category-wise qualified candidates

2,187 candidates from the UR category, 2,620 from the OBC category, 1,214 from the SC category, 470 from the ST category, and 1,083 from the EWS category have all qualified for the Grade C Skill Test. 4,159 UR candidates, 7,685 OBC candidates, 3,468 SC candidates, 1,688 ST candidates, and 2,880 EWS candidates have been shortlisted for Grade D. The Commission’s overall cut-off patterns are reflected in this category-wise distribution.

SSC Stenographer 2025 Cut-Offs

Category Grade C Grade D UR 142.42577 132.30789 OBC 141.77465 129.22305 SC 135.44087 117.77426 ST 120.37748 105.75225 EWS 137.83071 125.13310

Selection Process

Those who have met the requirements will now need to take the qualifying Stenography Skill Test. The dictation speed criterion is 80 words per minute for Grade D postings and 100 words per minute for Grade C posts. Candidates’ performance in the Computer-Based Test (CBT), their qualifying status in the Skill Test, and the completion of document verification will all be taken into consideration when making the final decision. The Skill Test schedule and admission cards should soon be available on SSC’s official website.