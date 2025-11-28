SSC Delhi Police Exam Date 2025 Released, Full Schedule

SSC Delhi Police Exam Date 2025: SSC declares the Delhi Police exam dates of written test since December 16 2025. Check dates of driver constable head constable and others and the schedule of vacancy and the manner of downloading the SSC Delhi Police Exam schedule. The number of applicants to join the Delhi Police force has started to count down. SSC has released the complete SSC 2025 exam timetable for Delhi Police recruitment 2025 covering driver constable and head constable roles.

The written exam by the Staff selection commission has been scheduled in different Delhi Police posts in 2025. This exam season will begin on December 16 and will be done on candidates seeking to take jobs as driver, constable, head constable and specialist operator.

SSC Delhi Police Exam Date 2025

Delhi Police Exam Dates 2025

Delhi Police Driver Exam Dec 16, 17, 2025 Constable (Executive) Male and Female exams December 18, 2025 to January 6, 2026 Head Constable (Ministerial) Exam January 7-12, 2026. Head Constable (AWO/TPO) Exam January 15 and 22, 2026

SSC Delhi Police CBT Exam Date 2025

The SSC Delhi Police Exam 2025 is going to be done in CBT mode over different dates. The Constable (Driver) exam will be started in December and the Head Constable (AWO/TPO) exam will be completed in January. The entire summary of the recruitment drives can be checked in the table below.

The Staff Selection Commission has posted the SSC Delhi Police Exam Schedule 2025 PDF in the official site. This official PDF is available to the candidates to download and verify the actual exams dates and valuable guidelines issued by the commission. The SSC Delhi Police Exam Date 2025 PDF is useful because it allows the candidates to prepare and plan the exam more effectively.

Vacancies

SSC is advertising 9,363 vacancies in Delhi Police, 737 Driver posts, 7565 Constable (Executive) posts, Ministerial Posts of 509 Head Constable, 552 posts of Head Constable (Assistant Wireless Operator / Tele-Printer Operator) across 55 locations. This giant recruitment indicates the moves by the Delhi Police to ensure that it strengthens its manpower in both the technical and non-technical divisions.​

How to Download SSC Exam Schedule 2025?

The official SSC site ssc.gov.in allows the exam date sheet to be viewed and downloaded by the candidates easily. Visit ssc.gov.in. Find notifications of Delhi Police Exam Date 2025. Click on the PDF schedule of exam to open and to download. Save the file so that you can refer to it later and make your exam preparations later.

Constable Driver Exam Pattern

Computer based test has 100 questions for 100 marks in 60 minutes. Sections include:

General Awareness 20 questions

General Intelligence 20 questions

Numerical Ability 10 questions

Driving Road Sense Traffic Rules 50 questions

0.25 marks cut per wrong answer. Followed by physical test trade test document check and medical exam.​

Constable Executive Exam Pattern

90 minute online test with 100 questions 100 marks:

General Knowledge Current Affairs 50 questions

Reasoning 25 questions

Numerical Ability 15 questions

Computer Fundamentals 10 questions

Negative marking 0.25 per error then physical endurance measurement and medical stages.​

SSC Delhi Police Exam Day Guidelines 2025

Get to the exam centre ahead of time so that you are not in a hurry. Applicants are expected to be reporting before the time that is stated on the admit card before the gate closes.

Bring a printed copy of the SSC Delhi Police Admit Card 2025 and bring a valid photo ID such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Driving Licence or Passport.

Carry a current passport-size photograph to be checked.

Electronic devices are highly banned, and they include mobile phones, smart watches, calculators, Bluetooth devices, earphones, and cameras.

The candidates have to undergo the biometric verification procedure and it could involve capturing their fingerprints and taking photographs.

Do not bring a study material, books, notebooks, or printed / handwritten papers into the exam hall.

Only sit at the indicated seat or system number according to the instructions of the invigilator.

Upon the exam, the candidates are supposed to exit the exam hall in a peaceful manner without congesting at the exit gate.

It is better to keep the admit card very safe because it can be needed later in the process such as Physical Endurance Test (PET), Document Verification, and Medical Examination.