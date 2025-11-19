SSC CHSL Result 2025 at ssc.gov.in, Download Tier 1 Scorecard

SSC CHSL Result 2025: The SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 exam is currently being conducted from 12th November to 30th November 2025. The result will be announced soon after the completion of the exam process on the official SSC website (ssc.gov.in) in PDF format, listing the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for Tier 2. Category-wise cut-offs will also be released along with the result.

For the candidates who must be appearing for the Tier 1 exam for the posts of Lower Division Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operator in different departments and offices of the Indian government, the SSC CHSL Result 2025 must be check on the official website at ssc.gov.in.

SSC CHSL Result 2025 Download Link

The SSC CHSL Result 2025 for candidates who must be appear in the Tier 1 Exam should be officially released after conducting the exam at the official website at ssc.gov.in. The SSC CHSL Result 2025 Tier 1 PDF includes the qualified candidate roll numbers, names and father’s Name. Candidates must be click on the result link and search for their roll number on the list of selected candidates through using Ctrl + F shortcut.

How to Check SSC CHSL Result 2025?

Visit the official website at ssc. gov.in

Navigate to the “Results” option.

Search for the “SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 Result” link.

A PDF file including the roll numbers and names of qualified candidates must be open.

Press Ctrl+F and enter your roll number/name for check your result.

Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.

Details Mentioned on SSC CHSL Result 2025

The of the candidate as per the exam attendance. The full name of the candidate, matching the one on the admit card. The category (General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS, etc.) of the candidate. Whether the candidate has qualified for the next stage (Tier 2) or not. Usually displayed as “Qualified” or “Not Qualified.” The total marks scored by the candidate in the Tier 1 exam out of 200.

The minimum qualifying marks for each category are sometimes listed along with the candidate’s marks. Some result formats also include the rank or position of the candidate based on the marks scored. General guidelines or instructions for the candidates who qualify, such as the date and venue of the next exam or document verification process. Candidates should verify that their personal details are correctly mentioned and that their roll number appears in the qualified list before preparing for subsequent stages.

SSC CHSL tier 1 2025 Expected Cut off

Category Expected Cut Off Marks (Out of 200) General (UR) 150–161​ OBC 140–159​ EWS 145–155​ SC 129–142​ ST 120–139​

The final cut-off will depend on factors like exam difficulty, number of vacancies (3131 this year), and candidates’ performance.​ Minimum qualifying percentage ranges from 20% (SC/ST/PwD) to 30% (General), with corresponding minimum marks (out of 200) being 40 for SC/ST/PwD and 60 for General category.

What the SSC CHSL merit List 2025 Includes?

The SSC CHSL Merit List 2025 must be include the following details: Name of the exam (CHSL Tier 1) and year. Roll numbers of candidates who must qualified Tier 1 and are selected for Tier 2. Candidate Name, Roll Number, Category/Sub-category, Rank (if applicable) and qualification status. The cut-off marks should be released along with the result or after.

WHAt’s Next After SSC CHSL tier 1 2025?

Candidates who must qualify the SSC CHSL Tier 1 should have to appear for a Tier 2 Exam followed through a document verification process in which they must have to submit all their original documents.

Documents Required for Document Verification Process

While attending the SSC CHSL document verification process, the candidates must have to carry an original photo identity proof and two recent passport-sized photographs. The photo ID proof must be either of the following: Voter ID card, Aadhar card, Passport, PAN card, College/School Id card, Driver’s License, Employer Id (for candidates already employed in Private/PSU/Govt sectors).

SSC CHSL 2025 Exam Shift Timings

The SSC CHSL 2025 exam will take place in three shifts daily. The candidate’s admit card will contain the precise timing and shift information. For verification and biometrics, candidates are required to show up at least one hour before the beginning of their shift.

Shifts Reporting Time Exam Start Time Exam End Time Shift 1 7:30 AM 9:00 AM 10:00 AM Shift 2 11:30 AM 1:00 PM 2:00 PM Shift 3 3:30 PM 5:00 PM 6:00 PM

Exam Day Instructions and Guidelines for SSC CHSL 10+2 Admit Card 2025

For biometrics and verification, candidates need to arrive at least an hour before the start of their exam shift. The times for the three shifts are 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 5 p.m. Those who arrive late might not be admitted. Mobile phones, electronic devices, and other unapproved items are not allowed in the exam room. For positions like Data Entry Operator (DEO), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Lower Division Clerk (LDC), the SSC CHSL recruitments are crucial. In 2026, the Tier 2 exam and skill tests will be administered.

The exam will be administered in three shifts per day from November 12 to November 30, 2025. Pay close attention to the time and location of your particular shift on the admit card. Follow the instructions given by the invigilators regarding document checks, exam procedures, and seating arrangements once you arrive at the exam center. Calculators, cell phones, electronic devices, and any other unapproved materials are strictly prohibited in the exam room. Make good use of your time during the 60-minute test, which consists of 100 questions. Take your time going over each question, and avoid spending too much time on any one of them.

SSC CHSL 2025 Exam Cities

The exam will be held across multiple cities under nine regions of SSC such as Central, Eastern, Karnataka-Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Northern, North Western, Southern, Western, and North Eastern regions with centers in major cities like Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Bangalore, Bhopal, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Chennai, Mumbai, and Guwahati.

SSC Regions and States SSC CHSL 2025 Exam Cities Central Region (CR)/ Bihar and Uttar Pradesh Agra, Allahabad, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Varanasi, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Patna Eastern Region (ER)/ Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sikkim and West Bengal Gangtok, Ranchi, Barasat, Berhampore (WB), Chinsurah, Jalpaiguri, Kolkata, Malda, Midnapur, Siliguri, Berhampore(Odisha), Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Keonjhargarh, Sambalpur, Port Blair Karnataka, Kerala Region (KKR)/ Lakshadweep, Karnataka and Kerala Bangalore, Dharwar, Gulbarga, Mangalore, Mysore, Kochi, Kozhikode(Calicut) Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur Madhya Pradesh Sub-Region (MPR)/ Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh Bhopal, Chindwara, Guna, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Ratlam, Satna, Sagar, Ambikapur, Bilaspur Jagdalpur, Raipur, Durg Northern Region (NR)/ NCT of Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand Almora, Dehradun, Haldwani, Srinagar (Uttarakhand), Haridwar, Delhi, Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Sriganganagar, Udaipur North Western Sub-Region (NWR)/ Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab Anantnag, Baramulla, Jammu, Leh, Rajouri, Srinagar(J&K), Kargil, Dodda, Hamirpur, Shimla, Bhathinda, Jalandhar, Patiala, Amritsar, Chandigarh Southern Region (SR)/ Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Guntur, Kurnool, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Vishakhapatnam, Vijaywada, Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirapalli, Tirunelveli, Puducherry, Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Warangal Western Region (WR)/ Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Bhavnagar, Kutch, Amravati, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Pune, Thane, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Akola, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Alibaug, Panaji North Eastern Region (NER)/ Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura. Itanagar, Dibrugarh, Guwahati(Dispur), Jorhat, Silchar, Kohima, Shillong, Imphal, Churachandpur, Ukhrul, Agartala, Aizwal

An important step in preparing for one of the most competitive tests for government jobs is the release of the SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025. Until the hiring process is over, candidates should keep their admit card safe and treat it as their official pass. Prepare for the test, which is set for November 12–30, 2025, by downloading your SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 right now from the official website, www.ssc.gov.in.

Important Links

Particulars Description Official Website ssc.gov.in Home Page Link click here Result Link click here

FAQ’s on SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025