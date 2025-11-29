SNAP Admit Card 2025, Download Test 1 Hall Ticket At snaptest.org

SNAP Admit Card 2025 released on November 28.The SNAP 2025 Test 1 admit card has been made public on the official website of Symbiosis International (Deemed University). By going to the website and using their login information, students will be able to download their SNAP Admit Card 2025.

The admission procedure for a number of MBA programs and courses offered by SIU-affiliated institutions and universities began this year on November 28, 2025, when the admit cards were released. Candidates can now download their SNAP Admit Card 2025 from snaptest.org for the first test, which is set for December 6, 2025.

SNAP Exam 2025

Event Exam Date Admit Card Release Date SNAP 2025 Test 1 December 6, 2025 November 28, 2025 SNAP 2025 Test 2 December 14, 2025 December 8, 2025 SNAP 2025 Test 3 December 20, 2025 December 15, 2025

SNAP Admit Card 2025 Released

The SNAP admit card is not a piece of paper as it is your ticket to enter the the exam hall included your photo name roll number test venue schedule and regulations. Symbiosis International University has three tests each year that allow you to choose the best opportunity or get the highest score. The dates in this year put December in the clear of fresh grads working pros and career switchers to prep.

Top 15 Symbiosis colleges shortlist by highest score making multiple cracks smart strategy. Each year, it receives more than 60000 students who are competing to get 2000 plus MBA seats in Pune Noida Hyderabad Nagpur and Nashik campuses. Test 1 starts today with Test 2 and 3 starting December 8 and 15 respectively. Make several copies and copy one and store the copy securely.

SNAP 2025 Exam Timetable

SNAP Test 1 December 6 2025 Saturday admit card out November 28 2025 Friday

SNAP Test 2 December 14 2025 Sunday admit card can be utilized December 8 2025 Monday.

SNAP Test 3 December 20 2025 Saturday admit card is/drops December 15 2025 Monday.

Tests are conducted between 2 PM and 4 PM in 80 plus cities. Findings were dispatched on January 10 2026 and then shortlists. Registration is now closed but access to the admit cards remains open through your login details.

A computer-based management entrance exam called Symbiosis International (Deemed University) is administered in multiple places. 17 SIU institutions, including SIBM Pune, SCMHRD, and other Symbiosis colleges, accept the scorecard. The SNAP exam is a computer-based test that takes 60 minutes to complete. There will be sixty multiple-choice questions in various parts, such as Quantitative Ability/Data Interpretation, Analytical & Logical Reasoning, and General English.

How To Download SNAP 2025 Hall Ticket?

Before going to the testing location, candidates are urged to download and print their admission card using the instructions listed below:

Step 1: To download their hall pass, students should go to the official website at snaptest.org.

Step 2: The homepage will provide a link to the “Admit Card for SNAP 2025 Test 1.”

Step 3: Your SNAP ID and password must be entered in the new window that appears on the screen.

Step 4: Enter your login information, download the PDF, and print it out in color on an A4 sheet of paper.

Step 5: A recent passport-sized photo must be carried by the student and put in the designated area on the admit card.

SNAP Admit Card Details

You should have the following must knows on your ticket:

Photo signature(candidate name).

Time session roll number test date.

The address of exam center code city.

Dos no instructions alas no electronics.

Barcode QR for scanning

No just entry evidence of repetition or prediction of syllabus. Use it together with original photo ID Aadhaar PAN passport drivers license or college ID. Mobile selfies wallet phones prohibited.

Exam Pattern

60 questions 60 minute computer test 180 marks. Three parts General English 20 Qs 40 marks Analytical Logical Reasoning 25 Qs 60 marks Quantitative Data Interpretation 25 Qs 80 marks. There is no attempt to mark negatively. Questions MCQ format.

Total 60 questions split General English tests RC grammar para jumbles vocab tests. Anticipate 15 20 moderate difficult passages. Analytical Logical Reasoning is fond of the puzzle series code blood relations assumptions 25 questions mix easy medium. Quant DI is an area of arithmetic, algebra, geometry data chart covers, tables. 25 question speed maths. Time 60 minutes no sectional cutoffs all round 70 plus safe in best colleges. Practice 50 mocks reached 85 percent. Pattern Symbiosis annual stay agate.