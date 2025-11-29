SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2025, Check State Wise Cut Off Marks

SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2025: Take a case of a high profile cricket match, where every run is a point to win. When the November 21 exam was experienced as a regular hectic Reasoning puzzles, tricky Quant calculations, and current affairs by more than a lakh SBI Clerk Mains 2025 aspirants, it was as if it had come to test years of practice.

The 6,589 vacancies offered by state bank of India in its junior associate level recruitment with regards to its cut offs in the capacity of expected cut offs show who makes the cut to the next stage the Language Proficiency Test and subsequent banking dream career.

Overview of SBI Clerk main Exam 2025

The SBI Clerk main 2025 attracted on November 21 in two sections (190 questions) carrying 200 marks over 2hrs and 40 minutes. There were no sectional cut-offs; cross-shift normalization provided equity in the moderate general diffuse situation. Thinking & computer skills were average with good attempts of 21-30, with puzzles and seating plans being overrated. Quantitative Aptitude easy-moderate (22-30 attempts) which is concerned with Data Interpretation and arithmetic. General English remained available (15-21 attempts), whereas General/ Financial awareness reached the medium (18-24 attempts) with the banking news and schemes.

That arrangement was biased towards balanced performers; cut-offs were reduced slightly compared to 2024 peaks by moderate toughness and vacant enough. History indicates that cut-offs decrease by 2-5 marks in the less difficult papers making qualification dreams at 70 and above possible in competitive states.

SBI Clerk Mains State Wise Cut Off 2025

Creating cut-offs are bitterly contentious depending on the density of applicants, local vacancies, and performance. Hubs with high competition such as Tamil Nadu project to 85-88, whereas those remote such as Ladakh project to 71-74. These guesses are a computation of exam feedback, 2024 estimates (such as West Bengal did at 82) and 6,589 post themselves.

State/UT Expected Range (General) 2024 Actual (Reference) Andaman & Nicobar 73-76 71 Andhra Pradesh 80-83 90.25 Arunachal Pradesh 72-75 70 Assam 75-78 77.5 Bihar 77-80 80.5 Chhattisgarh 74-77 75 Delhi 82.5-85.5 87 Goa 72-75 – Gujarat 75-78 77 Haryana 83-86 87.5 Himachal Pradesh 83-86 85.5 Jammu & Kashmir 81-84 84 Jharkhand 76-79 77.25 Karnataka 76.5-79.5 83 Kerala 81-84 84.25 Ladakh 71-74 70 Madhya Pradesh 78.5-81.5 80.5 Maharashtra 78-81 82 Manipur 74-77 76.5 Meghalaya 83-86 74.5 Mizoram 72-75 71 Nagaland 71-74 70 Odisha 82-85 85.25 Punjab 77-80 74.5 Rajasthan 82-85 85 Sikkim 73-76 – Tamil Nadu 85-88 89 Telangana 79-82 81.25 Tripura 76-79 79.5 Uttar Pradesh 80.5-83.5 82.75 Uttarakhand 82-85 84.5 West Bengal 81-84 82 Lakshadweep 72-75 –

Category-Wise Cut-Off Projections

Reserved categories see relief: EWS trails General by 2-5 marks, OBC by 4-8, SC by 7-12, ST by 10-17. For instance, Bihar General at 77-80 drops to SC 65-70. Normalization and 14.2% SC, 5.5% ST quotas factor in. Women candidates often edge higher in states like Haryana.​

Safe Scores: 75+ in low-competition states (e.g., Northeast), 85+ in South/West.

75+ in low-competition states (e.g., Northeast), 85+ in South/West. Borderline: 70-75 in high-vacancy areas like Uttar Pradesh (high applicants).

Factors Affecting SBI Clerk Mains Cut-Off 2025

These projections are calibrated by many factors. Difficulty of the exam- moderate per shift review- pushes score reduction from 2024 80-90 averages. The number of vacancies rose to 6,589 in previous years and the pressure dropped. The number of applicants is unconfirmed, but it is an approximate of 10-15 lakh preliminary qualifiers. Normalization modifies variances of shifts putting emphasis on aggregates.

When it comes to past years, 2023 has a higher figure of 81.75 (General), 2022 has 78.75. Raw high performers of 90s and above shine after the normalization. The scoring improved in GA when economic prices such as RBI policies were increased in scoring.testbook+1.

Sbi clerk Mains Previous Year Cut Off Marks

Trends on tracking history This is the trend of steady Uttar Pradesh at 82.75 and Kerala at 84.25 with difficult papers. The easier exams in 2022 (e.g. Gujarat 74.5) were succeeded by dips.

Year/State Sample General OBC SC ST 2024 Bihar 80.5 76.5 74.75 60 2023 West Bengal 86.5 – 69 60 2022 Rajasthan 80.5 76 80.25 65 2021 Tamil Nadu 90.5 – 74 84.25

How to Check and Calculate Score?

Raw totals should be used with official answer keys (that will be available hopefully on sbi.co.in) shortly. utilize regularization equation: normalization score = Raw – If Jag -Shiftsolution/Scaling Factor. Bob, compare to state tables. Space-Results of a scorecard are published in December 2025/ January 2026. Steps: Tally attempts per section. Subtract negatives (1/4 mark). Estimates of match states/categories. Wait-for call of LPT.

What’s Next After SBI Clerk Mains 2025?

Qualifiers undergo Local Language Proficiency test no negative/basic reading/writing in local languages. Write paperwork: 10 th mark sheets indicating fluency. Finally, merit lists are a state-wise aggregate worth, and so result in postings.

Importance of SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2025

With such projections anxiety is minimized, areas of weakness are highlighted (e.g. low attempts on GA) and corrections steered. 85+ is a good sign in competitive Tamil Nadu, 72 opens the door in Arunachal. Improves confidence when there is waiting.



FAQ’s on SBI Clerk Mains Cut Off 2025