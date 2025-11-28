RRB NTPC UG Application 2025 Last Date Extended to December 6

RRB NTPC UG Application 2025 Last Date Extended: The deadline of RRB NTPC 2025 undergraduate posts application has been extended to December 6 2025. Apply to 3058 vacancies at rrbcdg.gov.in or regionally. For undergraduate positions under CEN 06/2025, the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have extended the RRB NTPC Apply 2025 window to December 06, 2025. Candidates can now access the website and finish their registration before the deadline in order to apply for Undergraduate (UG) Level NTPC positions. The goal of the RRB NTPC hiring campaign is to fill thousands of positions in a variety of popular non-technical categories.

The initial deadline was changed to December 6 2025 in lieu of complete registration fee and document submission which was initially due on November 27. The direct application link for RRB NTPC UG Level Posts is currently operational. Before submitting the form, candidates must confirm that they fulfill all qualifying requirements. The entire application process is done online.

RRB NTPC UG Application 2025 Last Date Extended

The deadline for online applications for RRB NTPC 2025 Undergraduate positions has been extended till December 06, 2025. For Graduate Posts, no more extensions are anticipated. The goal of the RRB NTPC recruitment campaign is to fill 3058 undergraduate and 5810 graduate-level positions. Before the RRB NTPC portal closes, candidates must make sure they have finished registering, paying the cost, and uploading their documents. Any candidate will not be permitted to take part in the selection process if they do not submit the form within the allotted period.

RRB NTPC UG Eligibility

In some posts 12th pass of recognized board and typing skills in either Hindi or English are required. The age restriction is 18 to 30 years with exceptions of reserved groups. Comprehensive information in official notification at regional RRBs.​

Application Fees per category

Pay online before deadline. When it comes to general and OBC, they pay 500 and SC ST PwBD ex servicemen women transgender and EBC pay 250. General OBC and others Rs 400 and 250 refund after appearance in CBT 1.​

Required Documents

Passport size photo 30 to 70 KB JPG

Scanned signature 30 to 70 KB JPG

Aadhaar card

Caste certificate in case applying under reserved category.

EWS income certificate when necessary.

How to Apply for RRB NTPC UG 2025?

Go to rrbcdg.gov.in or RRB through rrbapply.gov.in. Click apply link here fill in details to receive registration ID and password. Fill personal education and post preferences correctly. Sign photo signature and certificates in right format. Pay fee using chosen method. Checking form submit and download confirmation page records. The second time round check and no further corrections.​

Application of Regional Sites

Enter portal rrbapply.gov.in and change to selected regional RRB site of submission. The important ones are Chandigarh rrbcdg.gov.in and others that are mentioned in notification.​ The pay ranges in these posts are 2-5 with other benefits such as housing medical and pension. Selection includes CBT 1 CBT 2 skill tests and checkup that result in safe careers.