RRB Group D Answer Key 2025 PDF Download, Raise Objection

RRB Group D Answer Key 2025 PDF: The Railway Recruitment Boards publish the official answer key of the computer-based test online after completion of the RRB Group D Exam 2025. This allows the candidates to verify their answers and check marks until the final results are announced. In case you can identify any errors or inconsistencies it is easy to present objections. The following is a general guideline on how to get a key to the answers and guide you through the objection process without any huddle.

RRB Group D Answer Key 2025 PDF is a list of the correct answers to each question posed in the RRB Group D computer-based examination, which is considered to be an official answer key. It allows the candidates to compare their answers with it, and they will have a preliminary idea of how they perform. The RRB Group D Response Key 2025 PDF is available on the official websites of RRB in different regions and one needs the required logins to access the RRB Group D Answer Key 2025 PDF.

RRB Group D Answer Key 2025 PDF Dates

Events Dates RRB Group D notification 22nd January 2025 RRB Group D CBT exam November 27, 2025 to January 16, 2026 RRB Group D provisional answer key To be notified RRB Group D exam result To be notified RRB Group D official answer key date To be notified

How to Check RRB Group D Answer Key 2025?

Go to the official RRB site of the area that you have applied. Know where can we find RRB Group D Answer Key 2025. Click to open the login page. Enter your user ID and password of examination process. Check RRB Group D Exam Answer Key 2025 and analyse the answers with ease.

How to Raise Objection on RRB Group D Answer Key PDF 2025?

Visit the RRB regional site. Seek Viewing of Question Paper, Responses, and Keys and bringing up of Objections. Follow the instructions carefully. Use your own credentials to log in and use to submit objection. Determine number(s) of questions to challenge. Be able to present the reasons and support of your objection to each question. Pay the fee per objection that is needed to submit. Turn in and wait on the review and decision of RRB.

RRB Group D Answer Key 2025 Region-Wise Links

Regional Board Official Website of Respective Regions Allahabad http://www.rrbald.gov.in Bhopal http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in Ajmer http://www.rrbajmer.org Mumbai http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in Patna http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in Bhubaneswar http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in Bangalore http://www.rrbbnc.gov.in Bilaspur http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in Chennai http://www.rrbchennai.net Ahmedabad http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in Chandigarh http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in Gorakhpur http://www.rrbgkp.gov.in Guwahati http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in Kolkata http://www.rrbkolkata.org Ranchi http://www.rrbranchi.org Secunderabad http://rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

Exam Pattern & Marking for RRB Group D Exam

The RRB Group D Exam Pattern divides the CBT exam into four sections: general intellect and reasoning, general awareness and current affairs, general science, and mathematics. This CBT test will consist of 100 questions in total. One mark will be given for each right response, and one-third of a point will be subtracted as negative marking for each wrong response. The number of right answers will determine the candidate’s score after the penalty for wrong responses has been subtracted.



RRB Group D Result 2025

Following the publication of the final answer key for RRB Group D 2025, RRB releases the results of RRB Group D. The RRB Group D result 2025 can be downloaded by candidates by going to the official website. The roll number of the shortlisted candidates will be included in the RRB Group D result 2025, which will be accessible in PDF format.