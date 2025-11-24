RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 Download Direct Link, Check CBT Exam Dates

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Group D Admit Card 2025 has become the golden ticket of thousands of candidates who want to take one of the most anticipated government examinations of this year. This paper is not a print out but a document but a key to entry requirements and an essential identity document that opens the gate into the examination halls where the course of futures are designed.

It also dies down amid all the excitement and anxiety of the candidates as the release of the admit card marks the start of the countdown, which would scheduled on November 27, 2025, to January 16, 2026. All the individuals that have applied to different positions in Group D are encouraged to download their admit cards as early as possible on the official site to keep up with time and technical problems.

What is RRB Group D Admit Card 2025?

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 is a hall ticket that is handed over by the Railway Recruitment Board, the issuer of which enables a person to give the Group D Computer-Based Test (CBT) in order to enter the Indian Railways in non-technical posts. The admit card is one of the main documents which includes the name of the candidate, his/her roll number, exam center, date and shift of examinations, and guidelines to be followed on the exam day.

RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 Download Link

Applicants should ensure that the release of the admit cards will be last minute, about four days before the examination date itself. As an example, the admit card of the exam on November 27 was issued on November 24, 2025. Such close proximity is making the candidates sensitive and quick on downloading their cards.

How to Download RRB Group D Admit Card 2025?

It is an easy task since one can download the admit card but he/she must follow specific steps to prevent misunderstanding: Look at the official RRB regional candidate hub or the central hub of RRB at website www.rrbcdg.gov.in or www.rrbapply.gov.in. Find the link which is RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 or CEN No. 08/2024 Hall Ticket Download. Enter your date of birth/ password and registration number / user ID. Enter captcha verification on the screen.

Enter the information and its RRB Group D 2025 admit card would be displayed on the screen. Make a print out of the admit card and have it examined. Applicants must always have a copy of the digital copy as a backup and also ensure that all the information stipulated on the admit card are verified so as to avoid inconveniences during the exam.

RRB Group D CBT Exam Pattern 2025

Effective preparation in terms of the exam pattern that will be accompanied with the admit card is necessary:

Subject Number of Questions Total Marks Duration General Science 25 25 90 minutes Mathematics 25 25 90 minutes General Intelligence & Reasoning 30 30 90 minutes General Awareness & Current Affairs 20 20 90 minutes Total 100 100 90 minutes

To pass the next phase of the recruitment process, the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), the candidates are expected to pass the cut-off marks that depend on a category. UR and EWS 40 percent and OBC 30 percent, SC/ST category 40 percent.

Important Guidelines for RRB Group D Exam Day 2025

Bring a print out of the admit card, together with a valid government photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, Passport or Driving license). Remember not to take any illegal materials like calculators, cell phones or electronics shut in the test hall. Report to the exam center early enough before the time stated in the admit card to eliminate delays at the last minute. Adhere to all the Covid-19 guidelines and safety measures as required by the authorities.

FAQ’s on RRB Group D Admit Card 2025