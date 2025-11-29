RPSC Assistant Engineer Result 2025 OUT: Download Merit List & Cut-Off at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Assistant Engineer Result 2025: The preliminary results of the Assistant Engineer (AE) Combined Competitive Exam 2025 have been made public by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), providing clarity to thousands of applicants who took the highly competitive engineering positions in the Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Agriculture streams.

The RPSC Assistant Engineer Result 2025 PDF, which was released on November 28, 2025, contains the roll numbers of applicants who have advanced to the mains exam, which is set for March 15–18, 2026. RPSC has released the category-wise cut-off marks for each stream in addition to the merit list.

RPSC AE Prelims Result 2025

Advt. No. 10/Exam/A.En/RPSC/EP-1/2024-25 was used for the RPSC AE 2025 recruitment, which included 1,014 openings in a variety of engineering specialties. The initial screening step to shortlist applicants for the mains was the preliminary test, which took place in September 2025. Official sources report that 14,410 applicants from the Civil and Agriculture streams and 2,413 candidates from the Mechanical and Electrical streams have qualified. The general category cut-off for at least one stream was reported to be approximately 39.17 marks. Additionally, category-wise cut-offs have been made public.

How to Check RPSC Assistant Engineer Result 2025?

By following these instructions, candidates can view their results immediately on the official RPSC portal:

Go to the “News & Events” → “Results” section of rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Click the “Result Preamble and Cut-Off Marks of Asst. Engineer Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam – 2024” link. After downloading the PDF, use Ctrl + F or scroll through the list to find your roll number. The PDF must be saved or printed for reference in order to be verified and admitted to the mains exam. Candidates can swiftly verify their eligibility status and comprehend the cut-off requirements relevant to their category through this approach.

Information in the RPSC AE Pre-Result 2025

Included in the RPSC AE result PDF are:

The shortlisted candidates’ roll numbers

Date of notification

Name and year of the exam

Guidelines for the following phase

Your roll number verifies your eligibility for the interview round, even though the PDF does not contain candidate names or scores.

RPSC AEN Merit List 2025

Following the completion of interviews and document verification, the final RPSC AEN Merit List 2025 will be created. Roll numbers of applicants who satisfy the requirements and are eligible for appointment will be included in the final merit list.

RPSC Cut Off 2025

Category Cut off marks General 39.17 Scheduled Caste 36.56 Scheduled Tribe 39.17 Other Backward Classes 39.17 Economically Weaker Section –

Next Steps for Qualified Candidates

Candidates who have been shortlisted are encouraged to concentrate on getting ready for the mains exam, which will be used to make the ultimate decision. Candidates’ depth of technical knowledge and problem-solving abilities in their respective engineering fields will be evaluated throughout the mains.

Additionally, candidates need to make sure that all of their documentation such as category certificates and academic credentials is prepared for verification. A few weeks before to the test, RPSC is anticipated to distribute the mains admit card, which applicants should download as soon as possible and examine for exam city and other instructions.

Selection Process

Those candidates whose roll numbers are on the merit list will proceed to the following phases of the hiring process Interview Round, RPSC will conduct a technical and general interview with the shortlisted candidates. Subject knowledge, communication abilities, and appropriateness for the engineering position are evaluated in this round.

Document Verification (DV) Following the interview, eligible applicants must show their original credentials, such as:

Education Qualifications

Proof of identity

Certificates of category (if relevant)

Admit Card

PDF result

Interview and DV schedules will soon be available on the RPSC website. In order to prevent missing any significant announcements, candidates need to stay informed.