OnePlus OxygenOS 16 Rollout Date, Check full list of eligible devices and features

OnePlus OxygenOS 16 Rollout Date: OnePlus has officially begun rolling out the OxygenOS version 16 for India, which is a major upgrade to its Android-based operating system. The update is based on Android 16 and is intended to provide users with a better experience in terms of smoother, smarter, and visually renewed experience. The rollout is occurring in stages, though, and OnePlus has provided a detailed schedule for the rollout of this update to each device. This article includes the OxygenOS 16 rollout schedule, the list of devices that are eligible, and the key features that users can expect.

OnePlus OxygenOS 16 Rollout Date Schedule in India

The OxygenOS 16 update is being implemented in batches, the first update being made in November 2025. The phased rollout allows users to receive the update in a controlled manner, reducing the risk of bugs or compatibility issues. The official schedule for the rollout in India is as follows:

OnePlus OxygenOS 16 Rollout Date

Month Devices to be Updated

Month Devices Receiving Update November 2025 OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13s, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus Open, OnePlus Pad 3, OnePlus Pad 2 December 2025 OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE5, OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord 3 Q1 2026 OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE4, OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Pad Lite

The rollout may take a few days to reach all users even to the same category of device. OnePlus suggests that if you are not getting update immediately then you should check for update manually from device settings.

Devices that are Eligible for OxygenOS 16

OnePlus has stated that Mary various devices will be eligible for the OxygenOS 16 update. The list includes the flagships as well as Nord series of smartphones and tablets. Here is an in-depth breakdown of the kinds of devices eligible:

Device Series Models Included Flagship Series OnePlus 13, 13s, 13R, 12, 12R, 11, 11R, 10 Pro, Open Nord Series OnePlus Nord 5, Nord 4, Nord 3, Nord CE5, Nord CE4, Nord CE4 Lite Tablet Series OnePlus Pad 3, Pad 2, Pad, Pad Lite

OnePlus has also said that they may include more devices on the eligibility list in the future. Users should monitor official channels for OnePlus to keep an eye on for any updates.

Key Features of OxygenOS 16

The OxygenOS 16 update has a few new features and improvements to offer users a great experience. Here are the main highlights:

Redesigned Visuals and UI

One of the most apparent changes in OxygenOS 16 is the redesigned interface. The update features translucent surfaces, Gaussian blur effects and rounded UI elements throughout the Quick Settings panel, Home Screen and App Drawer. These changes give the system a new and clean look. The Clock and Calculator apps have also been redone with the new design language.

Extended Personalisation Tools

Users have more options now to customise their devices. The update brings customisable lock screens and app drawers, options for the clock styles, lock screen widgets, and wallpaper depth effects. Motion Photos and video wallpapers are also supported and provides another level of creativity for the home screen.

Fluid Cloud Interface

The Fluid Cloud interface, which is inspired from Apple’s Dynamic Island, is now available on OnePlus devices. This feature shows live information from apps such as Spotify, food delivery and sports trackers via a compact, interactive bubble interface. It keeps the users informed with a glimpse of an eye without having to open the app.

Performance Improvements

OxygenOS 16 brings a new FlowMotion animation engine, which promises better and smoother navigation across the system. Parallel Processing 2.0 makes it possible for animations and actions to start before the previous tasks are done, essentially helps with multi-tasking and systems transition. The Trinity Engine takes care of workload, temperature, and power consumption in real time, to ensure a smooth performance even under heavy usage.

Integration of Artificial Intelligence

AI is the central part of OxygenOS 16. Plus Mind AI hub is now integrated with Google Gemini, which gives users the option of saving screenshots, text, or links into Plus Mind. The data is automatically categorised for contextual use; and users can query or analyse data that is stored for more intelligent and context aware responses. AI Writer now has mind mapping, chart-making, and social media caption creation capabilities. Image tools such as AI Portrait Glow and AI Perfect Shot apply smart lighting and composition algorithms to perfect photos.

Cross-Device Connectivity

OxygenOS 16 improves cross-device connectivity using the O+ Connect feature. Users can now transfer files wirelessly between OnePlus devices, Windows PC and Mac OS systems. iPhone users can also start instant wireless transfers by holding their iPhone near a OnePlus phone using the O+ app. Apple Watch integration is also supported which allows user to synchronise notifications, control camera and sync health data directly on OnePlus smartphones.

Tablet-Specific Features

Tablet users will enjoy a redone layout for the home screen with scalable icons and a dock that can hold up to 18 apps. The Open Canvas feature supports up to five active apps (three in split-screen, two as floating and resizable windows). Windows integration is also enhanced, and users can control their PCs from the tablet via a virtual trackpad and are able to drag and drop file transfers between devices.

How to Update to OxygenOS 16

To update your OnePlus system to OxygenOS 16, follow these steps:

Go to Settings on your device.

Tap on System, and then System Updates.

Check for updates. If the OxygenOS 16 Update is available, download and install it.

Follow the instructions on the screen to finish the process of updating.

It is suggested to back up your data before the update to not lose any important data.

What Users Can Expect in OxygenOS 16 update

The OxygenOS 16 update comes with a bunch of new features and enhancements that help make OnePlus devices more capable and user-friendly. The redesigned interface, expanded personalisation tools and AI integration promises a modern and intuitive experience. Performance improvements make sure smooth navigation and multitasking while also having cross-device connectivity that can be used to work on different devices easily.

The implementation of OxygenOS 16 in India is a major milestone for the OnePlus users. With a detailed schedule, an available range of devices that could gain from it, and a laundry list of new features that could be gained, it looks like the update may help to improve the overall user experience. Whether you have a flagship phone or a Nord series smartphone or a OnePlus tablet, you can expect a smoother, intelligent and beautiful operating system. Keep your eye on Official OnePlus channels for any updates and look forward the latest feature on your device.