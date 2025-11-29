OICL AO Recruitment 2025, 300 Posts Announced, Apply Online Starts From 1 Decembr

OICL AO Recruitment 2025: Oriental Insurance Company Limited is a reputable General Insurance PSU under Government of India with an announced position of OICL Administrative Officer Recruitment 2025 to enhance their man power with vibrant talent to enriches its workforce. The recruitment will focus on filling 300 vacancies, including 285 Generalist Officer vacancies and 15 Hindi Officer vacancies, to fill vacancies in urgent positions in the industry in underwriting, claims, and operations across the country.

This recruitment drive is not simply numbers on paper, announced with just a short notice on November 25, 2025 this drive can be viewed as a jumpstart of thousands of graduates dreaming of PSU benefits, sizes of money starting at 50,925 basic (gross earnings of a range of 85,000 and higher), and postings throughout India.

OICL AO Recruitment 2025 Notification Out

This OICL AO 2025 notification insists on a merit-based system where the Prelims marks will only qualify and Mains and Interview will determine the final list of merit. Breakups (by category) such as those in the backlog will include in the detailed notification that will drop on December 1, 2025, at 6.30 PM.

OICL AO 2025 Important dates

Short Notification Release: November 25, 2025.

November 25, 2025. Detailed Notification: December 1, 2025.

December 1, 2025. Online Registration Starts: December 1, 2025.

December 1, 2025. Prelims Exam (Tier-I): January 10, 2026 (Tentative).

January 10, 2026 (Tentative). Mains Exam (Tier-II): February 28, 2026 (Tentative).

OICL AO Recruitment 2025 Vacancy Details

The OICL AO vacancy 2025 breakdown offers more favor to Generalists as the company is in need of versatile officers to deal with various insurance operations such as issuing policies and providing customer services. The positions of Hindi Officers are favored in relation to the language experts, facilitating the inclusiveness in operations.



Post Category Number of Vacancies Key Focus Areas Generalist Officers 285 All-round insurance operations Hindi Officers 15 Hindi documentation & communication Total 300 Scale-I Administrative roles

These comprise open market and backlog vacancies in categories of reserved place (SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwBD). Finally the category-wise figures will be available only after the detailed PDF, and will require standard relaxations as per the government norms. This scale concerns diverse background chances hence OICL AO jobs 2025 is ideal to 2025 employment notifications in the insurance sector.

OICL AO Recruitment 2025 Application Process

The process of OICL AO recruitment online 2025 is simple but requires accuracy when using it to prevent rejection. Go to oriental insurance.org.in in December and go through the careers section and do the following: Go to orientalinsurance.org.in, under the AO 2025 or Click on the careers. Activate, hit, New Registration, provide a bit of information such as name, mobile, make them do an OTP. Select personal, educational and category information correctly. Post scanned pictures, signature, and documents (qualifying marksheets). Make online payment (net banking/UPI/cards) and preview then final submit.

Application Fees 2025 (non-refundable + GST)

Category Fee Amount SC/ST/PwBD ₹500 General/OBC/EWS ₹1000

Who is Eligible to apply in OICL AO 2025?

The eligibility of OICL AO 2025 cannot be compromised on; there is no compromise on the mismatch. Pay attention to the age, education, and nationality (has to be the Indian citizen).

Age Limit.

Minimum: 21 years

Maximum: 30 years (as on notification-specified date) (5 yrs), etc.

Educational Qualifications

Generalist AO: Bachelor’s degree in any stream from recognized university.

Bachelor’s degree in any stream from recognized university. Hindi Officer AO: Master’s in Hindi/Hindi Translation (English at grad) OR Master’s English (Hindi at grad) OR Master’s any discipline (English+Hindi at grad) OR Master’s both English+Hindi. Min marks: 60% (55% SC/ST).

OICL AO Salary Structure 2025

Pay Scale: 50925-2500(14)-85925-2710(4)-96765. Gross Emoluments: ₹85,000+ (metro cities; includes DA, HRA, perks) Perks: Medical, LTC, pension, housing, vehicle advances – PSU gold standard.

OICL AO Selection Process 2025

To get selected as an OICL Administrative Officer (AO), candidates have to clear three stages of the selection process.

Prelims.

Mains.

Interview.

