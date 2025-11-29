NIACL AO Mains Result 2025, Download Phase 2 Scorecard @newindia.co.in

NIACL AO Mains Result 2025: NIACL AO mains are projected to be available in November 2025. The Administrative Officer selection process at New India Assurance Company Limited occurs in three stages namely prelims, mains and interview. Those who pass the prelims are allowed to take phase 2 (mains exam on 29-10-2025). The recruitment process of the NIACL AO occurs to the 550 Administrative Officer vacancies.

The candidates will be much interested in knowing when NIACL AO mains result 2025 will take place. Here the direct NIACL AO Phase 2 result 2025 download link is available to the candidates. To easily check the status of the result, refer to the steps given on this page. Visit this page to get to know more about the NIACL AO Results.

NIACL AO Recruitment 2025 Overview

The NIACL AO Recruitment 2025 is an undertaking of the Government of India, the New India Assurance Company Limited, which is one of the top general insurance providers in Asia, and has to fill 550 vacancies, including Generalist and Specialist streams. This motivation, which was announced on August 7, 2025, drew lakhs of candidates who want to work in the fields of underwriting, claims, risk management, and others.

The two-stage process, Prelims, Mains and Interview brings to the fore only the cream of the crop. The Prelims would start on September 14, 2025, and results would be given out by October 9 giving the qualifiers time to consider the Mains. The Phase II exam, which was held on October 29, consisted of a combination of objective (200 marks) and descriptive (30 marks) papers, and it focused on testing reasoning, English, and general awareness, as well as professional knowledge in specialists. The cut-offs were out different categories and streams and Generalists had stricter scores of between 60-70 marks in prelims.

NIACL AO Mains Result 2025 Release Date

The NIACL AO Mains Result 2025 Phase II has been released by November 2025, which is in line with its official schedules. Although the specific dates are not announced yet, the official portal requires validation on the part of the candidates because no publicly accessible PDF merit list has come out so far- it is a login-based system due to security.

NIACL AO Important Dates 2025

Particulars Dates NIACL AO Notification 7 August 2025 Apply Online Start Date 7 August 2025 Apply Online Last Date 30 August 2025 Prelims Examination 14 September 2025 NIACL AO Prelims Result 2025 9 of October 2025 Phase 2 Online Examination (Objective + Descriptive) 29 October 2025 NIACL AO Mains Result 2025 November 2025 Interview To be announced NIACL AO Final Result 2025 To be announced

How to Check NIACL AO Mains Result 2025?

Go to the site of the newindia.co.in. Click on the Recruitment or the Careers in the home page. Select Search Condition: niacl ao phase 2 result 2025 OR administrators officers recruitment 2025 phase 2 result. Enter roll number/registration number date of birth (or password). Scroll your numbers; Ctrl+F roll number. Save the PDF scorecard. Have hard copies ready when we are interviewing.

Details on NIACL AO Mains Result 2025

On login, one should find an extensive scorecard or merit list disclosing: Applicant Name: Roll Number: Category: UR/OBC/SC/ST/EWS/PwD. Sectional Scores Objective (Reasoning, English, GA, Quant) Descriptive marks. Total Marks and Cut-Off: Cross-compared to category-based minimums (e.g., Generalists UR 100-120 combined). Qualifying Status: “Shortlisted for Interview” cleared.

What’s Next After NIACL AO Mains Result 2025?

Phase III Interview, merit-weighted (30-50) final. Look for a panel interview on insurance fundamentals, what you know of the day, your resume and job-related questions (e.g. actuarial math, the specialists). Call Letter: Get downloaded on the same portal 10-15 days before. Papers: Original of education evidences, ID, caste certificate. Final merit = Mains (70%) + Interview (30%).



FAQ’s on NIACL AO Mains Result 2025