Mega Merger 2.0 Only 4 Public Sector Banks Will Remain in India

Mega Merger 2.0: The banking industry of India is in a state of major change due to the government plan of amalgamating the public sector banks (PSBs) further. The government is now preparing what analysts are labeling as Bank Merger 2.0, following the last two waves of consolidation that have left the Banking sector in india with 12 PSBs, down from 27. The country will be left with only four large state-owned banks, the State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), and Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Canara Bank at this new stage.

The current debate and resolution over this mega merger highlight the vision of the government to have stronger and globally competitive banks, which can spearhead the growth agenda of India. This paper discusses why this has happened, what it will entail to customers and the banking environment, the most recent statistics, and a specific analysis of the banks that are consolidating.

Why Is India downsizing their public sector banks to just four?

Challenges that have been encountered by the banking system in India over the last 10 years have included an increased number of non-performing assets (NPAs), poor financial health of smaller PSBs and the necessity to compete on the international platform. The government is of the idea that smaller banks of large size with well-built capital bases would be efficient, stable and better placed to propel economic growth.

Recently, the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, underlined the fact at the 12th Banking and Economics Conclave of SBI Bank that the country requires big and world-class banks to fund the major infrastructure, manufacturing, and technology works. The government hopes to enhance capital adequacy, minimize redundancies and also establish financial institutions that have the capacity to compete globally by consolidating mid-sized banks into huge institutions.

Key Objectives of the Mega Merger 2.0

Making banks well-capitalized to enhance financial stability.

Increasing the competitiveness in international platforms.

Streamlining banking in order to improve governance and oversight.

Enhancing customer service through single technology and networks of branches.

Minimising reliance on taxpayer funds through merging weaker banks.

Which Banks Will Be Merged and Which will be Remained?

The second step in mergers under Bank Merger 2.0 will be to merge the smaller and middle sized banks into four robust banks:

Remaining Banks Merged Banks Key Details State Bank of India (SBI) Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), Central Bank of India (CBI), Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) (proposed) SBI remains India’s largest bank with a global presence. These mergers will strengthen its domestic footing and reach. Punjab National Bank (PNB) Bank of India (BOI), Oriental Bank of Commerce, United Bank of India (merged in previous rounds) PNB will consolidate its position as the second-largest PSB with deeper network reach. Bank of Baroda (BoB) Vijaya Bank, Dena Bank (merged earlier), proposed others Continues as the third-largest, further reinforced with latest mergers. Canara Bank Syndicate Bank (merged earlier) Positioned as the fourth-largest bank with complementary market reach.

Effect on Customers and Banking Business.

To the customers, the merger will come with the following changes:

The issuance of new account numbers, checkbooks, debit cards, and IFSC codes may take place when the smaller banks become part of the larger ones.

The broader branching network and ATM will establish better avenues to the banking services.

The integration and rebranding of systems might have a temporary adjustment.

The long term gains are in the form of better quality of service, better technology and new banking products may emerge.

The government, together with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are endeavoring to make the transition as smooth as possible with the least disruption to the customers.

Most Recent Information and Financial Health of the Remaining Banks.

State Bank of India (SBI) is the largest Indian bank, having assets amounting to USD 846 billion and ranked 43rd in the list of biggest banks in the world in terms of asset in 2024. The remaining four PSBs will have a large combined asset pool, and this will enhance the standing of India in the global banking industry. Previous mergers led to the downsizing of PSBs to 12, and the merged banks had almost the size of 15 largest banks around the world totaling approximately 171 trillion (USD 1.95 trillion) as a result of the mergers.

The new consolidation is meant to propel Indian public sector banking into the category of the institutions in the global arena that are capable of financing big scale national projects and global ventures.

Comparative Banks in the Major Public Sector Post Merger.

Attribute SBI PNB Bank of Baroda Canara Bank Current Status Largest PSB in India, Global presence 2nd largest PSB by branch network 3rd largest with robust reach 4th largest, growing network Proposed Mergers IOB, CBI, BOM (proposed) BOI (merged), others considered Vijaya Bank, Dena Bank (merged) Syndicate Bank (merged) Asset Size (2024) USD 846 billion approx Significant growth post-merger Growing steadily Expanding market presence Market Coverage Pan-India + international Strong national presence Pan-India Key regions in South and West Post-Merger Strength Very strong, globally competitive Stronger capital and reach Enhanced financial stability Complementary regional strength

In India, the reason why this merger is good to its economy.

Bigger banks will be able to finance bigger infrastructure projects, such as railways, highways, energy, and technology. A reduced number of banks implies increased concentration of regulatory control, which increases the stability of the financial system. Consolidation assists in lowering expenses by eradicating duplication of functions as well as branches. It helps India to realise her vision of being a $5 trillion economy with a bank system that will be able to accommodate this growth in 2027. The relocation is in line with the government efforts such as Viksit Bharat 2047, the vision of which is to have a developed and economically sound India.

To sum up, the future of the banking industry in India shows a merger of only four strong public sector banks as a result of the next mega merger. Such restructuring will result in well capitals, efficient and globally competitive institutions that will be able to sustain the ambitious economic growth plans of India. The emphasis on SBI, PNB, BoB, and Canara bank represents an idea to create banking giants with customers spread across a broad spectrum and strongly enhance national development.

