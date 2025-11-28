ICSI CSEET January 2026 Registration Begins at icsi.edu, Apply Before 15 Dec, 2025

ICSI CSEET January 2026 Registration: The registration of next session of ICSI CSEET January 2026 is now open and those aspirants willing to become Company Secretaries can apply online until 15 December 2025 using the official ICSI portal. The January 2026 CSEET exam is to be taken on 10 January 2026, and it is a vital opportunity allowing students to join the CS Executive Programme next year.

To thousands of students of commerce and law to whom a career on a corporate board of directors is the first dream, January 2026 might be the month their dream makes its first official step. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has opened registration of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2026 session where fresh 10+2 pass-outs, graduates and young professionals can register online.

ICSI CSEET January 2026 Registration Date

ICSI has formally declared the opening of the registration period of the CSEET January 2026 period in the mid-October 2025 period via its internet-based portal. The exam can be used until 15 December 2025, as the last day of the online application form.

January 2026 CSEET examination CSEET will be administered on 10 January 2026, providing the candidates with three to four weeks after registration deadline to revise and consolidate their preparation. According to the schedule that ICSI and the top education portals have posted, the exam will be conducted in remote-proctored format where the candidates will be interviewed on their computer system, which will be connected to the internet and allow them to appear at the comfort of the home or any other suitable location.

ICSI CSEET January 2026 Registration Application fee

In the case of January 2026, CSEET has pegged the normal CSEET registration fee at Rs 2,000 per candidate per attempt. This is the fee that has to be paid online alongside filling the application form with the help of available digital payment methods like debit card, credit card, net banking or UPI.

Another aspect that ICSI still offers is fee concessions to some groups like SC/ST and physically handicapped applicants and students of particular backgrounds as per its approved concession policy. This type of candidates will be required to provide valid category certificates to enjoy the relevant concession rates of the CSEET January 2026 fee even during registration.

Eligibility Criteria for ICSI CSEET January 2026 Registration

CSEET is created as an entry-level qualitative test to gain access to the CS Executive Programme, and the eligibility criterion is general to allow a great number of applicants. Students with or attempting 10+2 (Senior Secondary) exams pass or appearing in examinations of a recognized board are welcome to apply to the January 2026 session.

Even the graduates and postgraduates of any field can take CSEET, although the exam is mainly aimed at the candidates of 10+2 level. The age limit to the exam is nonexistent, so working people and elder students who want to switch their professional career into corporate governance and compliance can also apply to CSEET January 2026.

Requird documents for ICSI CSEET January 2026 Registration

To prevent the last-minute rush in the process of the online procedure, the candidates are to have some of the documents in electronic form available before they begin the registration of CSEET January 2026. ICSI has prescribed that candidates should have a recent pass-port sized photograph and a scanned signature of the candidate in the required size and format.

Moreover, the candidates must submit their Class 10 certificate or marksheet as evidence of date of birth and 10+2 admit card, marksheet or certificate (or equivalent document) as evidence of educational qualification. Individuals who purport to have category-based fee concessions should also submit a valid caste or category certificate and all applicants should submit a government issued identity document like Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, voter ID, driving licence or ration card at the moment of registration.

ICSI CSEET January 2026 Registration process

The registration to the CSEET January 2026 is fully online and requires a couple of minutes to fill the form in case all the documents and details are available. ICSI has facilitated the linkage application by its official website as well as exclusive online services portal to students.

These general steps are followed by the candidates in order to register:

Go to the official site icsi.edu and go to the online services section or go to the specific portal of the CSEET registration.

Select the alternative of registration in CSEET or CSEET January 2026 registration on the screen.

on the screen. Enter personal information like name, date of birth, gender and contact, education and other necessary information in the online form.

Provide scanned copies of photograph, signature, educational papers, ID evidence and category certificate (where necessary) in the required format.

Check the application form filled and rectify any errors and then pay the registration fee of CSEET January 2026, 2000 online. Once payment is successfully done, register the transaction id, download the receipt and save it for future reference.

importance of ICSI CSEET January 2026 Registration for Aspirants

The CSEET January 2026 session is of particular importance because the students who pass this attempt will be able to enroll in the CS Executive Programme according to the present structure until the entirely redesigned pattern of June 2026 and further. ICSI has already announced some modifications in future setup and timetable of CSEET, yet the January 2026 term will be pursued as per the current pattern, which is a tactically significant effort to most aspirants.

To learners in Class 12 or fresh graduates, passing CSEET at the beginning of the year gives them more time to do advanced training and exams in CS in a reduced overall time. It is also consistent with the campus recruitment cycles and the changing demand of governance professionals in listed companies, start-ups and big private companies.

It is recommended that aspirants should be registering their ICSI CSEET January 2026 much earlier than the 15 December 2025 test date, and begin their preparation with the new syllabus and exam pattern to increase their chances of success.

FaQ’s on ICSI CSEET January 2026 Registration