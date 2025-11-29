IBPS RRB Office Assistant Admit Card 2025 OUT for PET: Check Full Exam Pattern Here

November 29, 2025

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Admit Card 2025 OUT for PET

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Admit Card 2025 OUT for PET: The Pre-Examination Training (PET) admit card for applicants applying for the Office Assistant (Multipurpose) recruitment under CRP-RRBs-XIV has been made available by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Candidates who choose PET during registration, especially those in reserved categories, can get the call letter, which was issued on November 26, 2025.

Prior to the preliminary exam, which is set on December 6, 7, 13, and 14, 2025, the training period ends on December 1. Before the actual computer-based examination, candidates can familiarize themselves with the online testing environment, navigation, and exam norms through the PET, which is a crucial preparatory step.

IBPS RRB PET Admit Card Released

The PET call-letter download link is now active on IBPS’s official website. Candidates must log in with their registration number, roll number, and birthdate in order to view the admission card. Details like the training timetable, exam location, and reporting guidelines are included in the document.

Candidates are encouraged by IBPS to download the call letter right away, confirm all personal information, and make sure the printed copy is brought to the training location. Even though PET is not required, it is nonetheless very beneficial for applicants who are unfamiliar with the banking hiring process or who need structured assistance with computer-based tests.

IBPS RRB Office Assistant Exam Schedule

The entire schedule for the Office Assistant hiring cycle has already been released by IBPS.The preliminary exam will take place four days later in December, following the conclusion of the PET on December 1. The admission card for the preliminary exam will be given out separately. According to the official IBPS calendar, candidates who pass the preliminary stage are qualified to take the main exam.

StageDateDetails
Pre-Examination TrainingUntil 1 December 2025For candidates who opted during registration
Preliminary Exam6, 7, 13 & 14 December 2025Computer-based test
Main ExamPost-prelimsFor candidates shortlisted from Prelims

IBPS RRB Office Assistant prelims exam Pattern

The Preliminary examination follows a two-section style designed to measure speed, accuracy and fundamental ability.

SectionNo. of QuestionsMarksDurationSectional Timing
Reasoning Ability4040Part of overall 45 minutesNo sectional timing (flexible)
Numerical Ability4040Part of overall 45 minutesNo sectional timing (flexible)
Total808045 minutes (overall)Candidates may switch between sections freely

The exam is entirely computer-based, and in order to advance to the Main exam, candidates must receive the minimum cut-off scores in both sections. The results of the preliminary round are only used for screening purposes; final merit is not taken into account.

Important Instructions for Candidates

In addition to carrying their admission card and a current photo ID, candidates attending PET are required to follow all instructions listed in the call letter. In order to increase speed and accuracy, those studying for the Preliminary exam should review fundamental concepts in reasoning and numerical aptitude, take mock exams, and monitor changes on the official IBPS website on the release of the Prelims admit card. IBPS has reaffirmed that without a printed admit card and a legitimate form of identity, no applicant would be permitted to enter the exam room.

