IBPS PO Mains Result 2025, Check Phase 2 Result And Marks At ibps.in

IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 for 5208 vacancies will be announced at ibps.in soon. Check expected result date, scorecard and cut off timeline, direct link information and effortless way to know your Phase 2 result and marks. Institute of Banking Personnel selection is all set to declare IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 in a very short time on its official site ibps.in. This IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 is a tremendous milestone with 5208 vacancies being offered under CRP PO MT XV since marks on Mains are summed in the final merit list. Here you can check projected dates, how to download your result and scorecard and what to expect next during the interview round in very straightforward and amicable terms.​

The IBPS PO 2025 is the 15th edition to a Common Recruitment Process of Probationary Officers and Management Trainees in 11 public sector banks. The number of PO vacancies announced this year was 5208 with the biggest portion being announced by the banks like Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra and Canara Bank.​

IBPS PO Mains Result 2025

Conducting Authority Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Board Exam IBPS PO Vacancy 5208 Result Status To Be Released IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 Date November 2025 Score Card and Cut Off December 2025 IBPS PO 2025 Interview Dec 2025/Jan 2026 Selection Process Prelims

Mains

Interview

IBPS PO Mains Result Expected Date

Once the results are available, the link to download the IBPS PO Result will be active on the official website, ibps.in. By entering their registration number, password, and birthdate, candidates can view their eligibility status. For easy access, a direct link to view the outcome will also be supplied here.

The outcome that will be released at first will simply indicate whether you have got any chance of interview or not. Your marks, section by section marks and category by cut offs will be posted some time later, about a week in the scorecard.

When and Where Will IBPS publish the mains result?

All the results are published by IBPS on its official portal ibps.in at the CRP PO MT section. The Mains result will be announced; after that, there will be a further link in the notifications section which is known as CRP PO MT XV Online Main Examination Result.​

Only online, the outcome can be verified. Mark or status is not sent by IBPS through post, email or SMS. That is why the candidates should constantly check the official site or use reliable job search sites to update links.​

How to Check IBPS PO Mains Result 2025?

Immediately the IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 is available, use the following easy steps to see your Phase 2 status Open your browser and visit ibps.in. In the home page, locate the section which is labeled CRP PO MT and press it. Find the connection with the words Common Recruitment Process for PO MT XV -Main Exam Result. Click the result link. A login page will appear. Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number. Write your Password or date of birth in the format DD MM YYYY.

Enter captcha code on the screen and press on Login or Submit. Your result page will be opened with your name, roll number, category and qualifying status. You will be able to download the result in PDF or make a screen shot to record it. Always keep a copy till final decision has been made.​

Requirements

The common mistake in many applicants is to look up their login information in the nick of the time. To prevent stress, prepare the following in advance, Registration Number or Roll Number ( included in your application or admit card) Password (filled in registration) or Date of Birth

The ability to access your registered email or SMS in case you have to access information. In case you forgot your password, then mentioned the same, that is, in the login page, you can say, Forgot Password and then after this, check the email you have registered with IBPS.​

IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 Details

The initial IBPS PO Mains outcome is a mere status sheet. It will show Candidate name, Roll number and Registration number, Tax (General OBC SC ST EWS), Interview qualification (Pass or fail)

It will not present your marks, sectional or overall. That section is further on in the Mains scorecard. Therefore, when you only see Pass do not worry about lost marks. They will be posted individually on the web site.​

IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2025

IBPS PO Mains Scorecard 2025 will be announced approximately one week after the result, which is likely to be in late November or early December of 2025.​ Your scorecard will include A total of 225 marks in objective part out of 200 and 25 in descriptive making a total of 225 marks. Reasoning, English, Data Analysis and Interpretation, General Awareness and Computer plus descriptive paper: Section wise marks. General cut off and category cut off of the Mains stage.​

The scorecard can be downloaded with the help of the same log-in (Registration Number and Date of Birth). The downloading link is normally temporary and therefore candidates should not take long to apply.

IBPS PO Mains Cut Off 2025

There are two kind of cut offs released by IBPS Sectional minimum cut off marks needed in each section. Cumulative cut off total score required to be eligible to interview. The Mains exam has 225 marks and it includes objective and descriptive questions. Depending on the number of vacancies, exam level of difficulty and general performance of all students, the cut off is determined.​ There are cut offs based on categories, which are General, OBC, SC, ST and EWS. The successful people are only those who pass sectional and general cut offs to the interview stage.

In IBPS PO selection system, Prelims is just a qualifying exam that is used to narrow candidates. Its marks are not included in the ultimate list of merit. Mains, however, is at the centre stage.​ The weightage is obtained by use of a weightage of final merit 80 percent from Mains marks. 20 percent mark of Interview.

This implies that the performance in Mains is able to offset a slightly poor interview and vice versa. The interview is impossible, however, unless the Mains cut off is cleared. That is why it is said that Mains is the deciding point by the candidates.

IBPS PO Selection Process

After the announcement of the IBPS PO Mains Result 2025 and after you find a qualification column as qualified, the next thing is as follows Mains scorecard and cut off is released in December 2025 by IBPS.​ Those who are shortlisted are sent an interview call letter over ibps.in that indicates date, time, and venue.

The interviews are supposed to be conducted in December 2025 and January 2026 in specific centers in major cities.​ Candidates are required to carry all original documents during the interview process to be verified such as educational certificates, caste certificates where necessary, photo ID and photocopies. Once interviews are over, the final combined result, prepared by the IBPS, will be used to assign the candidates to the participating banks according to merit and preference.

IBPS PO Interview 2025

The IBPS PO interview is a 100 marks interview done by bank panels. The marks in the interview are scaled and are added with Mains marks in the proportion of 80:20 to come up with final merit list. This is why, it is advisable that the people qualifying Mains should begin preparing to prepare interview right away rather than waiting to get the exact date.

The first step to interview preparation is to read the newspapers, keeping track of banking news and rehearsing interview questions. Obtaining of documents, which may include degree certificates, mark sheets, category and disability certificates among others. Be relaxed and do not think too much about cut offs. The marks cannot be changed but the performance in the interview can be enhanced. Also, IBPS PO recruitment is highly competitive, and therefore, people who remain organised and positive have an obvious advantage.