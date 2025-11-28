Delhi Nursery Admission 2026–27 Registration Starts December 4

Delhi Nursery Admission 2026-27 Schedule out Application 4th December. Delhi Nursery Admission 2026-27 formal date announced of Nursery KG Class 1. Delhi Nursery Admission 2026–27 Offline application between December 4 and December 27. The Nursery Admission scheme of the 2026-27 academic year has now been made available by the Directorate of Education in Delhi to thousands of children of young learners. Beginning on December 4, 2025, Nursery and KG, as well as Class 1 applications can be offered online by parents in more than 1,700 unaided Delhi private schools. Such a transparent and unbiased process sets the path to the future where the rules and schedules are clear.

Delhi Nursery Admission 2026–27 Schedule Overview

Governing Body Directorate of Education (DoE), GNCT of Delhi Admission For Nursery (Balvatika 1), KG, Class 1 Academic Session 2026-27 Category of Seats Open Seats (General Category – 75%) Application Mode Offline (in schools) Registration Fee Rs. 25 (Non-refundable)

Delhi Nursery Admission 2026-27 Dates

Delhi Nursery Admission 2026–27 Announced November 22, 2025. These schools post their admission requirements by November 28, 2025. The application forms will be offered at the schools between December 4 and December 27, 2025. First merit list out January 23, 2026. Second list if necessary February 9, 2026. Deadline to apply March 19, 2026. This is a set timeline and the schools are expected to stick to it without alterations.

Event Date Notification Release Date 22nd November 2025 Schools Upload Admission Criteria 28th November 2025 Apply Online Starts 4th December 2025 Apply Online Ends 27th December 2025 First List of Selected Children 23rd January 2026 Second List (If Any) 9th February 2026 Closure of Admission Process 19th March 2026

Eligibility and Who Can Apply?

Only open category seats 75 percent of the total number of seats are admissible. The rest 25 goes to EWS, DG and CWSN category and is dealt with separately by the Education Department.

Age criteria as of March 31, 2026:

Nursery: 3 to 4 years old

KG: 4 to 5 years old

Class 1: 5 to 6 years old

Schools are free to permit one month of age relaxation by the discretion of the head.

How to Fill Delhi Nursery Admission 2026-27 Application Form?



1 Go to your preferred school of choice, which is privately run, without an escort, and collect the application form.

2 Complete information such as name of child, date of birth, parental information.

3 Attachment Documents birth certificate, address proof, other ID proofs.

4 Pay 25 registration fee (non-refundable) at school.

5 Submit form by December 27, 2025

Delhi Nursery 2026–27 Selection Process

The list of applicants with their score points according to such criteria as sibling studying in the school, distance to the home, alumni, staff ward, and others will be uploaded to the schools. In case there are more applications than the number of seats, a clear lottery will be made to determine the final selection. Applicants should produce original documents during verification.

The criteria used in admissions and the way the points are distributed will be posted on the portal of DoE so that they are transparent. None of the schools allowed donation or capitation. The parents will be able to ask questions and clarifications after the merit list is published in January to February 2026.