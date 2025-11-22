Delhi Air Pollution: दिल्ली में AQI पहुंचा 400 पार

Delhi Air Pollution: The air quality in Delhi has drastically deteriorated falling under the severe category with appalling polluting levels reported in various areas of the city. On a Sunday morning the total Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was measured at 391 which indicated dangerous air quality. AQI figures in many parts of the city were recorded to have gone over 400, which proves that the Sonagachi has entered into one of its most polluted periods in the year. This has earned the attention of the people, as it has become a serious health issue for people living in the area and this concern has attracted attention on the fight that is being entered in air pollution in the city.

Imagining the Delhi Air Quality Crisis of the recent past.

One of the important measurements is the Air Quality Index (AQI) which shows the extent of air pollution and its effect on humans. The AQI in Delhi is categorized in the following way:

0-50: Good

51-100: Satisfactory

101-200: Moderate

201-300: Poor

301-400: Very Poor

401-500: Severe

Above 400 AQI index, the air is perilously unsuitable and is threatening to the overall population, particularly kids, the aged, and individuals with respiratory or heart related illnesses.

On the present day, a number of monitoring stations showed the AQI in the severe category:

Bawana: 436

Wazirpur: 435

Rohini: 435

Burari: 430

Anand Vihar: 416

Alipur: 415

The rest of the city was in the very poor to severe category, and the smog was heavy in the capital, rendering the outdoor activities quite dangerous.

Reasons why the Air Quality is getting worse.

Several things have led to this alarming increase in the amount of pollution in the city of Delhi:

Stubble Burning: Crop residue burning in other nearby states remains one of the largest sources of pollution, which adds to the PM2.5 pollution of Delhi to a significant extent of more than 30 percent.

Vehicular Emissions: The high number of vehicles releasing exhaust gasses contributes a lot to pollution such as nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and particulate matter.

Construction Dust: The current construction activities in the city cause dust particles to be released worsening the quality of the air.

Weather Conditions: With the onset of winter, temperature is lower and the wind speed is also low meaning that the pollutants are trapped near the floor. The development of a fog and smog also limits the spreading of contaminants.

The Effect on Health and Quality of life.

The high pollution rates are very dangerous to the health of all people in the city. The extreme air quality is damaging to the breathing system causing coughing, throat irritation and breathing difficulties. The risks are greater in case of people who have pre-existing conditions such as asthma or heart issues. This period has also been warned by doctors of the rise in the number of hospital visits caused by respiratory illnesses.

Governments have given health warnings that the population should not go outside, wear masks before going out, and even close their windows as much as possible to reduce the exposure.

Government Interventions and Reactions of people.

Some of the efforts tried to combat this air quality crisis are to activate the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) which entails augmenting limitations on vehicle, building, and factory emissions according to the extent of pollution. At this juncture, Stage 2 GRAP measures are operational and among them, there are the limits on construction in addition to a freeze on some industrial operations.

In addition, the government offices have been requested to introduce staggered working schedules and work at home to minimize traffic pollution. There are public awareness campaigns that encourage the citizens not to burn waste, but they should use cleaner fuels.

Air Quality Data Table of Main Areas in Delhi (November 9, 2025).

Area AQI Reading Category Bawana 436 Severe Wazirpur 435 Severe Rohini 435 Severe Burari 430 Severe Anand Vihar 416 Severe Alipur 415 Severe Chandni Chowk 409 Severe RK Puram 422 Severe Patparganj 425 Severe Sonia Vihar 415 Severe

This tabular report is in clear view of the dangerous situation at various key areas in Delhi.

Prospects: Future and Risk.

The meteorological and air quality experts believe that the quality of air will probably continue to be in the very poor-severe level in the next several days. It is likely that stubble burning will continue during the short run, and the weather conditions will still restrict the dispersion of the pollutants.

The people living in the area must be ready to take the required measures like installing air purifiers in their homes, spending less time outside and adhering to health guidelines given by government officials.

The fact that the air quality of Delhi has already entered the severe category with parts of it surpassing the AQI levels of 400 is a strong indication of the necessity to deal with sources of pollution and manage air quality better. Although the government intervention and the collaboration of the citizens may help reduce the crisis a notch, in the end, permanent solutions are needed to make the city breathe cleaner air all year round.

FAQs About Delhi Air Pollution