CSIR CGCRI Recruitment 2025 for Scientist Posts Registration Begins December 1

CSIR CGCRI Recruitment 2025 for Scientist Posts Registration notification is out. Applications begin 1 December cgcri.res.in. Checks eligibility age salary selection procedure and application procedure. CSIR Central Glass and Ceramic Research Institute has created a new Advertisement 01/2025 where it has made a fresh call of 28 bright scientists. The online applications will start on 1 December 2025 at 5 PM and provide experts in the field of materials engineering and science with a golden opportunity to become a part of this top institute.

CSIR CGCRI Recruitment 2025 for Scientist Posts Registration Overview

Recruitment Body Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) Advertisement Number 01/2025 Vacancies 28 Registration Dates 1st December to 29th December 2025 Essential Qualification M.Tech./M.E. or Ph.D. in relevant field Age Limit Not exceeding 32 years (as on 29/12/2025) Selection Process Screening & Interview Salary Pay Level 11 (Approx. Total Emoluments Rs. 1,32,660/-) Job Location Kolkata, Khurja, Naroda

CSIR CGCRI Recruitment 2025 for Scientist Posts

CSIR CGCRI seeks to recruit 28 Scientists in such locations as Kolkata Khurja and Naroda. Successful candidates are paid salary at Level 11 and below 7th CPC of approximately Rs 132660 a month including allowances in the larger cities. Shortlisted talent go through interviews as a result of screening of applications.

Vacancy by category

Unreserved 12 posts

OBC 8 posts

SC 3 posts

ST 3 posts

EWS 2 posts

Eligibility

Basic eligibility criteria are ME MTech or submitted PhD in such areas as Ceramic Engineering Material Science Chemical Engineering Physics Chemistry Computer Science or Instrumentation. Exact matches in the notification PDF on check post codes.

The age limit is 32 years and date of relaxation is 29 December 2025. SC ST get 5 years extra. OBC non creamy layer 3 years. PwBD unreserved to 10 years up to 15 to be reserved. Widows divorced women to the age of 35 or 40 in the case of SC ST.

Application Dates and Fees

The online form will be opened on December 1 2025 5 PM. Closes December 29 2025 5 PM. Fee payment due same day. The applicants of UR OBC EWS and departmental candidates pay online through SBI Collect Rs 500. Women SC ST PwBD and ex servicemen do not charge.

How to Apply Online for CSIR CGCRI Recruitment 2025?

Log in to www.cgcri.res.in, and begin registration using email mobile information. Obtain login ID password through email. Pay fee in case of a portal. Fill complete form with publications in education experience. Upload photo 20 100 KB JPG light background and signature black ink on white 20 100 KB JPG.

Accept and save confirmation.

Selection and Salary Details

Applications pass through a screening committee depending on qualifications experience and research output. Face interviews shortlisted. Pay Level 11 is providing Rs 67700 to 208700 basic plus DA HRA transport of approximately Rs 132660 entry level in big cities.