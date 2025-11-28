CBSE CTET December 2025 Registration Begins: Eligibility , Qualification & How to Apply

CBSE CTET December 2025 Registration:The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced great news that it has launched online registration of December 2025 session of Central Teacher Eligibility Test. Now is your opportunity to apply and now take a giant leap to government teaching jobs, as the test will be in February 8 2026.​

The CBSE CTET December 2025 online application begins November 27 2025 and ends in the middle of the night on December 18 2025. Applicants will be required to make their submissions and pay their fees before this deadline. Applications that are not timely submitted or complete are not accepted and therefore it is best to act early.​

CBSE CTET December 2025 Registration & Exam Date

The applications will open on November 27 2025 and will operate until December 18 2025. Fee disbursements should also close before the same date. The CTET test will be on February 8 2026 with ample time to train. Get to ctet.nic.in immediately and beat the rush.​

CTET Eligibility 2025

No age restriction is there since anyone with education requirements can participate. In Paper I, The applicant must have a senior secondary pass or 50 percent marks and two year Diploma in Elementary Education or final year of that course. Classes 6 to 8 Paper II: Higher education: Bachelors degree with two year B.Ed or four year integrated BA B.Sc Ed or other equivalent. There are some categories that have relaxed rules.​

The eligibility is on par with the standards established by the National Council of Teacher Education and recruitment regulations of concerned authorities:

In the case of Paper I (Classes 1 to 5): Applicants are required to have passed or final year of two year Diploma in Elementary Education or its equivalent.​

In Paper II (Classes 6 to 8): One requires a Bachelor of degree and two years of B.Ed or a four-year integrated B.A. B.Sc.Ed or equivalent.

Candidates of the reserved category have the advantage of relaxation of 5% marks in minimum educational qualifications.

Application Fees

Make payments online using card or net banking. General and OBC are charged 1000 and 1200 per paper or 1000 and 1200 respectively. SC ST and PwD applicants pay 500 or 600 respectively. Airbnb charges cannot be refunded hence verify information prior to submission.​

Exam Pattern

All the papers contain 150 multiple choice questions with 150 marks and there is no negative marking in case of incorrect answers. Paper I deals with child development pedagogy languages maths and environmental studies. Paper II consists of child development languages, maths science or social studies based on choice. Two hours per paper online.​

How to Apply for CTET 2026?

Visit ctet.nic.in and select the CTET 2025.​ Fill with name parents details DOB gender category and contact information. Select exam center of up to four choices language and paper I II or both. Sign and upload picture in specific format. Pay fee and submit form. Confirmation page of download and print.

Make documents ready with precise format and size. Select exam cities with regards to traveling. This will require you to have all your application filled long before December 18 to save last minute problems. Watch ctet.nic.in in case of any changes.

Paper I and Paper II

Paper I deals with the fundamentals of primary teachers.

Child Development and Pedagogy 30 questions..

Language I 30 questions

Language II 30 questions

Mathematics 30 questions

Environmental Studies 30 questions.

Paper II is a follow-up of that at upper primary.