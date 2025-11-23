4 Labour Codes Now in Force: A New Era for Workers Rights and Social Security in India

4 Labour Codes Now in Force: The change which the workforce in India is experiencing today, November 21, 2025, is historic. The Four Labour Codes have been formally put in place by the government to replace 29 old labour laws by one modern framework. It is among the most significant reforms in the history of India in terms of labour governance since independence that was designed to simplify compliance, increase social security and guarantee better pay and safeguards to all workers.

What are the 4 Labour Codes?

The four new codes are:

Code on Wages (2019)

Industrial Relations Code (2020)

Code on Social Security (2020)

Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSHWC) Code (2020).

These codes were intended to introduce uniformity, transparency and better protections of workers in all the sectors whether they are organized or unorganized.

Key Changes and Benefits

Universal Minimum Wages

Among the most significant shifts, it is possible to list the establishment of a legal right to minimum wages of all workers, irrespective of the industry. The new Code on Wages will mean that all workers including unorganized workers will earn a minimum wage as stipulated by the government. It has also come up with a national floor wage which will be pegged on minimum living standards and might be different in various regions.

Inclusion and Equality of the Sexes.

The new codes facilitate equality between genders in employment. Employers cannot now discriminate on the grounds of gender, including transgender in hiring, remuneration and job terms. It will also permit women to work night hours in any sector, be it mines or hazardous industries as long as safety measures are put in place and they consent to this.

Social Security to all Workers.

The Code on Social Security has brought relief to a very large population of workers. This covers the gig workers, platform workers and unorganized sector. Digital platforms and aggregators will now be required to give a percentage of their turnover to cover social security to such workers. The ESIC (Employees state insurance corporation) coverage is also increased to cover all establishments, not only in the notified areas.

Occupational Hazards and Safety.

The OSHWC Code introduces better safety and health provisions to the workers. It also requires employees over the age of 40 to have free yearly health examinations and establishes the national safety standards in the industries. The working hours are limited to 8-12 hours a day, 48 hours a week, and there is increased work-life balance.

Simplified Compliance

The new codes also come with the single registration, single licence and single return system to ease the burden on the employers. This implies that there will be no longer a need to register or make returns under various laws to establishments. Instead of intimidation through labour inspection, an inspector-cum-facilitator strategy will be applied as the strategy concentrates on guidance and compliance instead of punishment.

Who is the Beneficiary of the New Codes?

The new labour codes are set with the aim of serving the interests of both the workers and employers. Here’s a quick overview:

Beneficiary Group Important Benefits.

Organized workers (organized) Wage, social security, healthier work areas, equal opportunities.

Employees (unorganized) Minimum wage insurance, social security, anti-exploitation guarantee.

Gig and platform employees Social security cover and appointment letter, redressing grievances.

Employers Reduced paperwork and simplified compliance, and improved dispute resolution.

Women employees Equal pay, night shift working, on the job safety, committee representation.

Transgender employees Disability protection, equal opportunity.

Critical Workers Provisions.

Payments of Wages: Employers are required to pay salaries on time and now payments of wages during leave are obligatory.

Appointment Letters: All employees such as the ones in the digital and media industry will be sent appointment letters.

Grievance Redressal: The women will enjoy a fair representation in grievance committees with a gender sensitive redressal.

Work-from-Home: Employees in the service industry are allowed to work at home upon mutual agreement giving them more freedom.

Commuting Accidents: Accidents that happen when commuting to work place or home are now counted as employment related and can be compensated.

Impact on Employers

Stable Employment: Workers under the fixed-term employment will enjoy an equivalent benefit as permanent workers such as gratuity after a one-year term of service.

Flexible Workforce Management: The number of employees who have to be laid off has increased to 300 employees as opposed to 100 employees, thus increasing the ease at which an employer can manage their workforce.

Streamlined Compliance: The one registration and one-return system will make businesses cut down paperwork and compliance expenses.

Transition and Implementation.

Under the transition period, the current rules and notifications that were published under the previous laws will continue to be effective until some time new rules are finalised. Additional consultations with the stakeholders will be done by the government before operational guidelines are announced.

4 Labour Codes Now in Force

The adoption of the Four Labour Codes is likely to increase the social security coverage and harmonise the labour market in India with the world standards. According to official estimates, the social security coverage has gone up by circa 19 percent of the workforce in 2015 to over 64 percent in 2025. The new codes will further increase this coverage and work conditions of millions of employees.

The Four Labour Codes will be an important milestone in the labour reforms in India. These codes will make the workforce more inclusive and efficient by making compliance simpler and expanding social security, protecting and offering better wages and protections. It is in the best interest of workers and employers to know the new provisions to be able to maximize on the benefits and opportunities presented by this historic change.