Swami Dayanand Scholarship 2025 Upto Rs 1 lakh – Apply Now

Swami Dayanand Scholarship 2025: The Swami Dayanand Education Foundation (SDEF) offers the Swami Dayanand Scholarship 2025–2026 with the goal of assisting academically gifted individuals from low-income families who are enrolled in undergraduate professional programs in India. Students pursuing undergraduate degrees in engineering, MBBS, architecture, pharmacy, information technology, and other professional subjects are eligible to apply for the Swami Dayanand Scholarship.

Students who attended government or assisted schools in the tenth grade will be eligible for the scholarships. This award is not available to students in the tenth grade attending private schools. The Swami Dayanand Education Foundation offers scholarships for professional courses to all deserving and diligent students who are unable to finish their education because of financial limitations. This Swami Dayanand Scholarship 2025 main goal is to release students from financial hardship and motivate them to seek higher education, guaranteeing equal access to education for all worthy recipients in society.

This scholarship is for students who wish to enroll in or have already enrolled in professional courses such as engineering, medicine, architecture, etc., and wish to pursue further studies. Under this program, the Swami Dayanand Foundation selects students on a merit-cum-means basis and provides them with financial assistance. This scholarship scheme selects students who come from disadvantaged backgrounds but are exceptionally good at academics.

In an effort to advance gender equality, this fellowship offers a 30% reservation to female students. Students who are interested in applying for the scholarship should visit the official website of the Swami Dayanand Education Foundation to read the details in PDF format and finish the application procedure as soon as feasible.

Indian students are the main recipients of a unique scholarship offered by the Swami Dayanand Education Foundation. This scholarship is intended to support students enrolled in professional programs including B.Tech, MBBS, and B.Arch. This scholarship is given out based on both merit and means. Thirty percent of the scholarship’s slots are set aside for female students. Every student is awarded a ₹50,000 scholarship each year. To guarantee that students may finish their education without any problems, the scholarship amount may be raised in certain circumstances.

Swami Dayanand Scholarship 2025 Objective

Scholarships are administered by the non-profit Swami Dayanand Education Foundation. Many deserving students in India still come from underprivileged backgrounds. The purpose of this award is to assist them in becoming financially successful. Students are awarded this merit-cum-means scholarship according to their financial circumstances and academic standing. Students must go through an interview process, and occasionally a committee will come to their houses. Only then are qualified applicants chosen and given scholarships to study subjects like architecture, engineering, and medicine.

Swami Dayanand Scholarship 2025 Benefits

The program provides ₹50,000 in annual financial aid to chosen candidates. The scholarship money can be used by students for books, equipment, study materials, tuition, and other costs. Students must go through a renewal process in order to receive this annual honor. Students who are eligible for renewal must fulfill the requirements before they can get the benefit for the next year. The student’s bank account receives a direct transfer of this reward amount.

Swami Dayanand Scholarship 2025 Eligibility

To qualify for the Swami Dayanand Education Scholarship Program 2025-26, students needs to be a citizen of India. The student must be enrolled in a professional course as a first-year student. The student needs to be enrolled in a professional program such a BA, MBBS, or B.Tech.

A minimum of 80% in the 12th standard is necessary for a student’s academic record. Students who want to study engineering or medicine must have passed the NEET or JEE. This award does not apply to students who drop out. Only students whose families make less than ₹12 lakh a year are eligible for the scholarship. A student’s family must submit pertinent documentation if they own enterprises related to agriculture.

Documents Required for Swami Dayanand Education Foundation India Scholarship 2025

To receive the scholarship, students must attach the following documents Student’s Identity Certificate, Student’s College Documents, Student’s 10th and 12th Marksheets, Student’s JEE/NEET Result Certificate, Student’s Institution Fee Receipt Certificate, Student’s Family Income Certificate, Student’s Caste Certificate, Student’s Other Family Documents, Student’s Recommendation Letter.

How to Apply for Swami Dayanand Scholarship 2025?

Students must first go to the Swami Dayanand Education Foundation’s official website in order to apply for the Swami Dayanand Education Foundation India Scholarship 2025–2026.

Click the link for the India Scholarship. The information is displayed in PDF format when you click the India Scholarship link.

Students should click the Apply Now option after properly reading this material.

Students should select the Apply for Renewal option if they want to renew.

They will need to submit their information on a different page after clicking this link.

on a different page after clicking this link. Students must scan and upload the necessary documents after entering all the information. They have to select the Submit option after uploading the documents.

Swami Dayanand Scholarship Renewal 2025

The SDEF Scholarship Scheme requires students to complete a renewal every year. To receive the renewal, students must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria. For example, engineering students must maintain a minimum 8.0 CGPA, while medical students must maintain a minimum of 65% marks. If the student has lagged in performance or has received a complaint of disciplinary action against them, renewal is rejected.

Swami Dayanand Scholarship Selection Process

This scholarship is a merit-cum-means scholarship, which involves document verification. Students’ academic record and family income and financial status are taken into account. Following document verification, colleges and schools are contacted, and a shortlist of candidates is compiled.

Candidates on this list are invited for interviews or telephonic interviews. Following the interviews, the Foundation often visits the student’s home or residence, after which a thorough review is completed by the committee and the final list is compiled. The benefit amount is transferred to the bank accounts of those selected on the final list.

All students who wish to apply for the Swami Dayanand Education Foundation Scholarship and get ₹50,000 a year to attend professional courses must do so. For more information, students are advised to visit the BUDDY4STUDY portal or the official website of the Swami Dayanand Education Foundation.

