This Is How You Can Turn ₹90,000 into ₹24.40 Lakhs under SBI PPF scheme 2025

SBI PPF Scheme 2025: Investment in SBI PPF amounting to 90,000/year and see it increase to 24,40,926 in 15 years. The government sponsored Public Provident Fund is the safe tax-free interest which is best to use in the education of your daughter. The SBI Public Provident Fund, or PPF is a safe investment that ensures such growth at a zero risk. Supported by government, not only does PPF help to secure your money but it also provides you with tax benefits and handsome interest rates. Imagine the way this small and clever investment would create a robust financial base to send your daughter to school, to marry or any other significant life transition.

What is SBI PPF Scheme 2025?

SBI PPF is a savings program that is sponsored by the government and your deposits are receiving an annual interest rate that is 7.1 percent compounded annually. The plan lasts 15 years, but may be renewed in 5-year blocks. By putting money in PPF in the name of your daughter in SBI, you will have a secure and increasing fund that patronizes on compound interest, i.e. you are making interest on your interest, and so your savings will rapidly increase with time.

How Your Investment Grows?

Assuming that you deposited 90000 annually to the SBI PPF account of your daughter without fail over 15 years, your deposit would have been 13,50,000. With the help of compound interest, this sum increases to nearly 24,40,926 at the time of maturity. This is in addition to earning more than 10, 90, 926 in form of interest alone. This increase occurs as each year all the bank takes the earned interest and adds it to the principal value and hence, the following year the interest would be computed on the increased amount. Investment is made at the beginning of the year, normally in April and you will receive interest throughout the year, maximizing your profits.

Why does SBI PPF give you the Best Return on Your Daughter?

SBI PPF being a government supported scheme is absolutely safe. You do not risk losing your money. Tax Benefits The all deposits the interest gained and the amount of a maturity are all tax-free according to Section 80C. You will be able to put up to 150000 rupees annually as tax exempt investments. Flexible Withdrawals Seven years later you will be able to partially withdraw money in case of any urgent need. It is also possible to borrow loans out of the balance of the PPF after 3 years. Long-Term Discipline The 15-year lock-in promotes disciplined saving skills that accumulate large amounts of money in the long-term.

How to Open SBI PPF Account?

It is easy to open a PPF account of a minor. The account may be opened and operated until the age of 18 by the parents or legal guardian and then transferred in her name. Deposit may be in the form of lump sums or monthly, the minimum requirement will be 500 rupees and the maximum will be 1.5 lakh rupees per financial year. Interest rate is also revised by the government on a quarterly basis and it is now at 7.1% per annum.

Extra Benefits

In addition to planning the future of your daughter, SBI PPF provides you with an opportunity to borrow money after 3 years in case of some emergencies. Its long-term advantages and the fact that it has short-term facilities makes it a viable option to cautious parents.

The Public Provident Fund offered by SBI is the ideal solution by which the parents of their daughter can leave the girl with a solid financial base in case of her education or marriage. The SBI PPF is a disciplined but simple investment option, which is safe, tax free and supported by the government with a consistent interest rate of 7.1%. You only need to deposit ₹90,000 every year and see your money grow to more than 24 lakh in 15 years. This is the clever step towards the bright and safe future of your daughter.