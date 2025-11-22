SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025, Get Up to ₹20 Lakh for UG & PG Studies

SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025: The State Bank of India runs the SBI Asha Scholarship Program 2025, which is being established by the State Bank of India Foundation. State Bank of India has been operating in India for 75 years. The State Bank of India Asha Scholarship Platinum Jubilee Scholarship 2025, which provides scholarships to students pursuing grades 9 through 12 and further education, is being implemented by the State Bank of India to commemorate this historic milestone. In addition to giving students financial aid, this SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025 program offers them all the resources they need to develop into capable and responsible adults.

The application process for the Special SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025-26 has begun on September 19, 2025, and the deadline is November 15, 2025. All students pursuing studies from school to postgraduate level or at IITs and IIMs can apply through the SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025. Under this scholarship, students from various categories are selected and declared beneficiaries. These categories are as follows School Student Scholarship for Classes 9th to 12th. Undergraduate Scholarship, Postgraduate Scholarship, Medical Student Scholarship, IIT Student Scholarship, IIM Student Scholarship, Overseas Student Scholarship.

Objective of SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025

The main objective of this scholarship is to remove financial barriers for deserving students from low-income families and enable them to access quality education in top institutions. SBI believes that financial difficulties should never stop a student from fulfilling their potential.

SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025 Eligibility

The applicant must be a resident of India. The applicant must have a 75% or 7.0 CGPA in the previous academic year. If the applicant is a SC/ST student, they will be given a 10% relaxation in the academic percentage. The minimum percentage for them is 67.50% and the CGPA should be around 6.30. Furthermore, the applicant’s family annual income must be less than ₹3 lakh. The annual family income limit for UG, PG, medical, IIT/IIM, and foreign studies has been set at Rs. 6 lakh. Furthermore, 50% of the seats under this scholarship scheme are reserved for female students. Of the remaining 50%, 25% are reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship Benefits 2025

Under the SBI Asha Platinum Jubilee Scholarship 2025, different scholarship categories will offer different benefits. For example, scholarships for school students will be awarded to students studying between grades 9th and 12th, up to ₹15,000 per year. Students pursuing undergraduate programs will receive a maximum scholarship of ₹75,000.

Students pursuing postgraduate programs will receive scholarship benefits of up to ₹250,000. In addition, medical students pursuing various medical streams will receive a SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025 of ₹450,000. IIT students will receive a scholarship of ₹2 lakh per year, while IIM students will receive a scholarship of ₹5 lakh per year. Furthermore, if a student wishes to study abroad, they may be awarded a scholarship of up to ₹20 lakh.

Courses Covered under the SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025

The SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025 covers the following courses which is given below:

Engineering and Technology (B.Tech, M.Tech).

Medicine (MBBS, MD, Nursing, Pharmacy).

Management (BBA, MBA, PGDM).

Law (LLB, LLM).

Arts, Humanities, and Commerce.

Pure Sciences and Social Sciences.

Computer Science, AI, and Data Analytics.

Professional diploma and postgraduate certificate courses.

Required Documents for SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship Application

To apply for the SBI Asha Scholarship 2025, students must have certain documents, such as Student’s previous year’s marksheet, Student’s identity proof, Student’s family income certificate, Family filled Form 16a or salary slip, Student’s admission certificate from the institute/educational institution, ID card, Student’s bonafide certificate, Student’s current year’s fee receipt, Student’s bank account details, Student’s caste certificate, Passport-sized disability certificate if the student has a disability.

How to Apply for SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025?

To apply for the SBI Asha Scholarship 2025, applicants can visit the official website at sbiashascholarship.co.in or apply through the Buddy4Study portal.

Students must first visit the portal and read all the details provided in PDF format. Then click on the Apply Now option.

and read all the details provided in PDF format. Then click on the Apply Now option. If applicants have not yet registered on the SBI Asha Scholarship portal, they must first complete the registration process and then fill out the application form.

After filling out the application form, students must upload all the required documents in the prescribed format.

in the prescribed format. The applicant must then review the form and documents once again and submit it.

Some Important Facts for Applying for the SBI Asha Scholarship 2025

The scholarships provided under this scheme cover various levels of schools and colleges. However, applications for IIT/IIM Medical College are accepted only from students whose chosen educational institution is listed among the top 300 institutions, a criterion particularly emphasized for medical scholarships.

Under this SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship Scheme 2025, students studying abroad must meet specific criteria, such as scholarships based on the university’s reputation and ranking. The university selected by the student must be ranked among the top 200 in the QS or The World University Rankings for 2024-25.

SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship Renewal

To renew the SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025, students must maintain the minimum eligibility criteria in their academic record each year so that the grant amount is transferred to their account each year. However, if a student fails to pass any year during this period or if a discipline-related complaint is filed against them, their renewal may be considered by a committee, or the scholarship may be discontinued.

SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship Selection Process

Students must complete a multi-step process to avail the scholarship. However, students are selected based on their academic merit and financial status. Student applications are first shortlisted based on their academic performance and financial background. A preliminary list is then prepared, and the students on this preliminary list are then interviewed telephonically.

Following the telephonic interview, the document verification process is completed. If necessary, a second questionnaire is conducted with students and the final selection is made. The final selection is conducted solely by a committee of the SBI Foundation.

Important Links

Particulars Description Official Website buddy4study.com Apply Online Link click here Status Check Link click here

FAQ’s on SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025