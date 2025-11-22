Satya Scholarship 2025: सत्या छात्रवृत्ति से होगी 100% फीस कवर, अभी आवेदन करें 

Satya Scholarship 2025-26: The Satya Scholarship Program is being run by the Nehru Siddhant Kendra Trust. Satya Scholarship Program is a merit cum means scholarship which is being run to provide better education facilities to the students of underprivileged class. Under this Satya Scholarship 2025-26, students of Ludhiana district are being included especially. In the Satya Scholarship Program for Medical Courses 2025, the academic merit and financial condition of the students is analyzed and after that they are provided scholarship assistance. The purpose of the Satya Scholarship 2025 for Medical Courses is to provide support to those talented students who come from economically weaker families and who have performed well in 12th and now want to complete further studies.

Under the Satya Scholarship Program 2025, priority is given mainly to Divyang, orphans, children of single parents and girl students. Under this scholarship, it is ensured that the students are not only provided with the right opportunity for education but also empowered and made self-reliant. Under the Satya Scholarship Program for Medical Courses 2025, students who have secured more than 60% marks in 12th are provided 100% scholarship amount for courses like commerce program, engineering, medical field. This scholarship is given for UG or Integrated Masters courses. That is, 3-5 years scholarship is given in the course in which 100% expenses are covered based on the fee structure of the institutions.

Satya Scholarship 2025

Satya Scholarship 2025-26 for Medical Courses

Satya Scholarship Program 2025 is a special initiative started by Nehru Siddhant Kendra Trust. Nehru Siddhant Kendra is a non-profit organization. The objective of this organization is to raise the level of education in the society. Satya Medical Scholarship Program is being conducted by this trust to bring social change through education where students are being prevented from stopping studies due to financial reasons. Through this Satya Medical Scholarship 2025, it is ensured that talented students do not leave their studies after 12th but complete their further studies and for this they are provided the fee of the entire course for admission in UG or Integrated Masters course.

Satya Scholarship Application Dates

The application process under Satya Scholarship Program 2025-26 has started on the official website. The last date for application has been fixed as 22 November, 2025. In such a situation, it is important for the students living and studying in Ludhiana to complete the application process for the scholarship in time and complete their further studies by getting the benefit of the scholarship.

Satya Scholarship Program Benefits

Under this scholarship, scholarship is provided for the entire duration of UG courses and Integrated Masters. That is, if the integrated course is of 5 years, then the benefit amount of scholarship is given to the students for 5 years. However, every time the student will have to fulfill the renewal criteria. Under the scholarship, 100% fee is provided to the students based on the fee structure of the selected institutions. In scholarship, if the student has paid the fee while taking admission in the first year, then he can get the benefit amount in the account by showing the receipt.

Under the scholarship, students are also provided with the facility to stay in the campus of Satya Scholarship. If the student lives in any other hostel and is a beneficiary of Satya Scholarship, then he can also apply to the trust for getting hostel expenses, which is considered by the trust on a case to case basis. Under the scholarship, the students have to ensure that if they take advantage of the scholarship and become scholars or graduates and get employment, then they will help other students at the school or college level.

Satya Scholarship Program for Medical Courses 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Only students of Ludhiana district can apply under the scholarship. The benefit of scholarship will be given to those students who have got more than 60% marks in class 12th. The applicant must be a resident of India, for which it is mandatory for the applicant to have complete documents. The student’s family annual income must be less than 5 lakhs. The applicant must be studying in a three to five year UG program or integrated master’s program in Commerce Engineering BSc Medical Paramedics in a recognized educational institution in Ludhiana district. The scholarship gives priority to girl students, athletes, disabled students, orphans and children of single parents. Under this scholarship, the student has to fulfill the eligibility criteria for renewal every year, only after which the scholarship for the next year is continued. The benefit of this scholarship will be given to those students who are not beneficiaries of any other scholarship.

Satya Scholarship 2025 Selection Process

Under the scholarship, students are selected on the basis of their educational qualification and family status. First of all, the applications of the students are scrutinized. After this, the shortlisted student is called for a telephonic or video interview. After telephonic and video interviews, a list of students is prepared. After this, physical verification of the applications of the students is done. After that, after complete confirmation, the final list is prepared and the benefit amount is given to the students included in the final list.

Satya Scholarship Program 2025 Renewal

Under the scholarship, if the student wants to receive the benefit amount of scholarship for 3-5 years continuously, then he has to ensure some criteria. The student has to ensure that the student passes every semester. It is mandatory for the student to have more than 60% marks in each semester. The attendance of the student should also be more than 75%. The college or university should not raise any complaint or disciplinary action against the student. However, the final decision will be completely in the hands of the committee.

Documents Required for Satya Scholarship Program for Medical Courses 2025

To avail the scholarship, students have to attach the following documents:

Student’s identity certificate.

Student’s educational document.

Student’s residence certificate.

Student’s family income certificate.

Student’s admission details.

Fee details of the student’s educational institution

Student’s parents’ bank account details.

If the student is disabled, then disability certificate If the student is an orphan, then the certificate related to it.

Certificate for athlete or sports student.

If transgender, then documents related to it.

How to Apply for Satya Scholarship 2025 for Medical Courses?

To avail the Satya Scholarship 2025, first of all the students have to go to the BUDDY4STUDY portal and complete the registration process here.

After completing the registration process, the students have to login to the portal.

After logging in, the student has to click on the link of Satya Scholarship Program 2025-26 here.

After clicking here, the application form appears in front of the student.

The student has to fill this application form carefully and scan and upload all the required documents.

After this, the student has to click on the submit option. On clicking the submit option, the student completes the Satya Scholarship application process.

Thus, all those students who are residents of Ludhiana district and have passed class 12th with more than 60% marks can apply for scholarship. However, before applying, it is mandatory to check the eligibility criteria of the student and the student can get complete information about this from the BUDDY4STUDY portal.

