Reliance Foundation Scholarship 2025 Apply Online INR 2,00,000 to INR 6,00,000

The Reliance Foundation Scholarship 2025 makes it possible for India’s brightest minds to succeed academically and professionally. The program offers financial aid of up to INR 2 lakhs to 5,000 undergraduate students each year based on merit-cum-means criteria, allowing them to continue their study without financial constraints. The program’s objectives are to foster excellence, leadership, and integrity in order to produce future leaders and advance socioeconomic growth and innovation in India.

The Reliance Foundation supports 5,100 students annually: 100 of India’s top postgraduate students who are pursuing eligible courses in engineering, technology, energy, and life sciences through the Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships, and 5,000 worthy undergraduate students from underprivileged backgrounds who are pursuing any field of study through the Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships.

Reliance Foundation Scholarship 2025

Reliance is one of the most well-known and significant companies in the country. The Reliance Foundation provides a number of scholarships that enable students to continue their studies after the 12th grade. The Reliance Foundation provides undergraduate and graduate scholarships to enable individuals complete their studies and become self-sufficient.

The Reliance Foundation recently made the decision to provide 50,000 scholarships over the next 10 years in an effort to reach as many young people as possible with the advantages of this program. In 2025–2026, 5,000 worthy undergraduates and 100 postgraduate scholarship awardees will be selected.

What is the Reliance Scholarship 2025?

Every year, 5,100 students get scholarships from the Reliance Foundation. Students studying undergraduate and graduate studies are eligible for financial aid under this program.

The Reliance Foundation selects 5,100 candidates, of whom 5,000 receive undergraduate scholarships and 100 receive postgraduate scholarships. Applications for this prize are open to students pursuing specialist subjects such as engineering, technology, energy, renewable energy, artificial intelligence, and biological sciences.

Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarship

Throughout the duration of the scholarship, selected individuals will receive a prize of up to ₹2,00,000 from the Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarship 2025–2026. However, the scholarship benefit will only be extended provided the student passes the previous semester and there are no complaints against them.

The following prerequisites have also been set for this scholarship: The applicant must be an Indian citizen. The student has to have scored more than 60% in Class 12. The student must be enrolled in any undergraduate course track. This scholarship is available to students whose family income is less than ₹15 lakh, with preference given to those whose income is less than ₹3 lakh. The candidates who are ultimately chosen for the scholarship must pass a qualifying exam.

Reliance Foundation Post Graduation Scholarship

Each recipient of the Reliance Foundation Post Graduation Scholarship 2025–2026 would receive up to ₹6 lakh, according to the official website. Candidates will also have access to mentorship and internship possibilities. However, in order to renew their scholarship, students must demonstrate their academic status from the previous year. If they fail every semester and have no complaints, the Foundation has the right to cancel the scholarship

Required Documents for Reliance Foundation Scholarship 2025

The student must be a resident of India. The applicant must have completed their graduation. The student must have a CGPA of more than 7.5 in graduation. Applicants must be pursuing postgraduate degree programs in various fields such as computer science, artificial intelligence, mathematics, computing, electrical engineering, electronics engineering, chemical engineering, mechanical engineering, technology, new energy, materials science, engineering, biology, etc. The annual family income of students eligible for this scholarship must be less than ₹15 lakh, although preference is given to those with incomes less than ₹3 lakh.

Selection Process for Reliance Foundation Scholarship 2025

Selection for Reliance Foundation Scholarship 2025 is based on a qualifying examination. All students eligible for the scholarship must complete an online qualifying examination. This examination is based on the students’ previous class performance, which includes an aptitude test. This examination is a multiple-choice test based on which candidates are shortlisted.

After applying, complete details of this examination are provided to the candidates on the official website. Details of the exam guidelines are also provided. The exam includes questions on verbal ability, analytical reasoning, and numerical ability, based on which candidates are shortlisted. A final list of candidates who qualify is compiled, followed by document verification. Candidates are also interviewed by a panel, if necessary, after which the final list is compiled and scholarships are awarded.

Documents Required for Reliance Foundation Scholarship 2025

To avail of the Reliance Foundation Scholarship, all students must attach certain documents to the application form, such as Applicant’s Identity Proof, Applicant’s Residence Proof, Applicant’s Current Biodata, Class 10th and 12th Marksheets, Graduation Marksheet, Post-Graduation Admission Certificate, GATE Entrance Exam Marksheet if the candidate is pursuing post-graduation

All of the candidate’s current academic documents, An essay prepared by the candidate describing their personal personality and objectives, An internship experience, if any, if the candidate has previously completed, Candidate’s Family Income Certificate, Disability Certificate if the candidate has a disability, Candidate’s Caste Certificate, Candidate’s Bank Account Details and four passport-sized photographs

How to Apply for Reliance Foundation Scholarship 2025?

To apply for both Reliance Foundation Graduate and Post Graduate Scholarship 2025 scholarships, applicants can log in to the Reliance Foundation’s official website or the Buddy4Study portal.

Candidates must register before logging in to the Buddy4Study portal.

After registering, candidates must click on the Reliance Foundation Scholarship 2025-26 link.

After clicking here, they must click on the Reliance Foundation Scholarship 2025 Apply Now option and enter their complete details.

After filling in the details, candidates must upload all the required documents in the required format and submit them after reviewing them once.

Candidates must carefully enter their email address and mobile number so that further details can be provided via email.

The Reliance Foundation Scholarship 2025 represents much more than just financial help, it’s a path to empowerment. By enabling capable students from every corner of India to dream without limits, the foundation continues to strengthen the nation academic and technological landscape. Students aspiring for excellence should not miss this opportunity. The online application process is simple and entirely free. Visit the official Reliance Foundation portal and apply before the deadline.

Important Links

