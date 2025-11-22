PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PMKSY) 22nd Installment Release Date & Payment Status

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PMKSY) 22nd Installment: On Wednesday, PM Narendra Modi made the 21st installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, transferring over nine crore farmers directly Rs.18,000 crore into their bank accounts, after which the farmer’s are now waiting for the 22nd installment. This scheme is important because it provides the farmers the financial help through providing Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT) of Rs. 2,000 every four months which cumulates to Rs. 6,000 per year to eligible farmers in the country.

This article provide you complete details about the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PMKSY) 22nd Installment, release date, eligibility criteria, benefits, registration process, required documents, payment status, beneficiary list, e-kyc and more.

Overview of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme

The Government of India has introduced the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to support financially small and marginal farmers. In this scheme, the eligible farmers can get a financial assistance of 6,000 in three installments of 2,000 each annually. This direct transfer of benefits assists farmers to cover agricultural and other household costs furthering their livelihood and welfare. To date, this scheme has helped over 10 crore farmers, and it is one of the most successful programs to help the farming community.

Details of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme 22nd Installment

The 22nd edition of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi would soon be released in late 2025 or early 2026. This installment will be deposited straight to the bank accounts of eligible farmers that have Aadhaar numbers. Every installment includes a payment of 2000 rupees, according to the standard scheme pattern.

Expected Payment Timeline

The 19th PM-Kisan Scheme instalment was issued on 24 February 2025, the 20th instalment on 2 August 2025 and the 21 installment on 19 November, 2025. The 22nd instalment must be released in the late quarter of 2025 or the early 2026, for which the official date must not been announced yet. The farmers must be ensure that they periodically use the official website at pmkisan.gov.in so as to receive updated information as regards instalment schedules.

Eligibility Requirements of the PM Kisan 22nd Installment

Should be an Indian citizen and must have cultivable land on that date of cut-off (February 1, 2019). The name of the farmer should be registered in the land record. Should be a current year e-KYC (electronic Know Your Customer) verified. Should not be in the ineligible classes like institutional farmers, retired state workers who have pension or pay tax on their income. Critical: e-KYC is compulsory to this installment. Those farmers not having e-KYC will not get the payment.

PM Kisan New Farmer Registration

Go to the official PM-KISAN website at pmkisan.gov.in.

At the “Farmer’s Corner” tab in the menu.

tab in the menu. Choose the new farmer registration option.

Provide your Aadhaar number, mobile number, and select your state.

An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

will be sent to your registered mobile number. Complete the form with your personal, bank, and land details.

Upload scanned copies of necessary documents.

of necessary documents. Review all the information and submit the form.

How to Check PM Kisan 22nd Installment Status?

These are the simple steps that farmers need to follow to determine the status of their PM Kisan 22 nd instalment:

Go to PM Kisan site at pmkisan.gov.in.

Select the option of Farmers Corner.

Select ‘Know Your Status’.

Provide registration number and captcha code.

and captcha code. Details of their installment such as payment history would be shown.

How to Check PM Kisan 22nd Installment Beneficiary List?

Go to the official PM Kisan website at pmkisan.gov.in.

At the “Farmer’s Corner” and click on “Beneficiary List”.

Select your details: State, District, Sub-district, Block, and Village.

Click the “Get Report” button to view the list for your village.

PM Kisan e-KYC Process

Go to the official PM-KISAN website at pmkisan.gov.in.

Search for “e-KYC” under the “Farmers Corner”.

under the “Farmers Corner”. Enter your Aadhaar number in the provided field and click “Submit”.

Provide your Aadhaar-linked mobile number and click “Get OTP”.

A one-time password (OTP) must be sent to your mobile number.

Benefits of PMKSY to Farmers

Assisting them in costs of seeds, fertilizers and other inputs. Cyclical financial security. Helping farmers when there are natural disasters and emergencies. Ensuring financial inclusion through the linkage of payments with bank accounts.

Common Challenges and Solutions

Some of the problems that many farmers are struggling with are incomplete e-KYC, incorrect bank information or lack of land documents, which may stall or hamper payment. It is advisable to: Make amendments on Aadhaar and connect properly with bank accounts. Finalize the e-KYC in time. Corrections in the records must be made on the records in contact with the local agriculture offices or the branches of the banks.

PM Kisan Scheme Payment Details Table

Aspect Detail Scheme Name Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PMKSY) Annual Benefit Rs 6,000 per year Installment Amount Rs 2,000 per installment Total Installments per Year 3 (every four months) 22nd Installment Payment Date Expected late 2025 / early 2026 Eligibility Cut-off Date February 1, 2019 Mandatory Requirement e-KYC completion Payment Mode Direct Benefit Transfer to Aadhaar-linked bank accounts

The Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme remains a crucial source of finances to the farmers such that it has enhanced their standard of living and also enabled them to maintain agricultural activities. Keeping up with the requirements and deadlines of the scheme will mean staying on track in order to receive benefits like the 22nd installment in time. The farmers are advised to do all formalities early enough and monitor the official communication channels regularly to get the latest information.

