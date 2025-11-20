PM Kisan 21st Installment 2025 Released on November 19, Check Beneficiary List and ₹2,000 Payment Update

PM Kisan 21st Installment 2025 on 19 November: The agricultural sector in India is anticipating November 19, 2025, when the government is preparing the much-anticipated 21st installment of PM-KISAN. The subsequent payment cycle of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) is an important benefit to millions of people in all of the families of farmers nationwide. Going to this article, you will get answers to all questions: When will the instalment be in your account? Are you eligible? What are the new characteristics of the scheme? Get all the information such as eligibility, the mode of payment, and the recent digital upgrades.

PM Kisan 21st Installment 2025

PM-KISAN Yojana is a benefit transfer (DBT) initiative that has revolutionized the incomes of rural people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now officially stated that the 21st PM-KISAN instalment will be issued by him on November 19, 2025. Under this, a total direct transfer with this scheme has topped 3.7 lakh crore benefiting over 11 crore households of farmers in India.

PM KISAN Scheme Overview

PM-KISAN is a flagship welfare program that is launched in 2019 and given 6,000 annually to all the families of eligible landholding farmers in the country. This sum will be divided into three equal payments of 2000, which should be paid after certain intervals to the bank account of the beneficiaries. The objective of the scheme is to support the financial requirement of the small and marginal farmers- making it one of the biggest DBT programmes in the world.

Details Information 21st Instalment Release November 19, 2025 Instalment Amount ₹2,000 per eligible family Total Yearly Payment ₹6,000 (3 instalments) Mode of Disbursement Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) e-KYC Requirement Mandatory (OTP, biometrics, face) Portal/App Support Yes (Status check, chatbot, etc) Beneficiary Update Tools Know Your Status, Farmer Corner Portal pmkisan.gov.in

Pm kisan 21st Installment payment date

The long-awaited second installment of the 21st PM-KISAN will be paid in the bank accounts of all the beneficiaries by November 19, 2025. This is the time of the regular payment structure of the scheme and the continuity and timely provision of the next season of agriculture is ensured.

Pm kisan 21st Installment payment Amount

This 21st instalment of 2,000 will be received by the eligible farmers. The all-inclusive benefit per family per annum is still equal to 6,000, which is paid in three instalments. A sample of the payout schedule is as indicated in the table below:

Instalment Cycle Installment Amount Common Period Payment Mode April – July ₹2,000 April – July Direct Benefit Transfer August – November ₹2,000 August – November Direct Benefit Transfer December – March ₹2,000 December – March Direct Benefit Transfer

Who will get Pm kisan 21st Installment payment

The most crucial factor in the PM-KISAN benefits application is eligibility. The requirements that farmers have to satisfy include:

Should be the owner of cultivable land and this is determined by the state or UT land records. Should be a small or marginal farmer family (husband, wife and minor children who own collectively cultivable land). Citizenship: Indian citizen. Viewed as exclusions: Landholders who are institutions or persons who fall into one of the exclusion categories: current or former government workers, income tax payers, and individuals with higher income are eligible. The scheme portal has to be carefully updated with the land ownership and the bank account information. Bank accounts should be connected to aadhaar number. The completion of e- KYC is a requirement.

Recent developments under Pm kisan Yojana 2025

In this new cycle, some technological and process evolutions are introduced to ensure greater transparency and convenience of farmers.

More Focus on Digital: New improvements guarantee tightening up of the verification and better grievance redress. e-KYC Options: Customers are now able to do e-KYC through one of three options; OTP (online at the portal), biometric ( at Common Service Centres), face authentication. Know Your Status Indicative: This is a new feature on PM- KISAN portal which enables beneficiaries to keep track of their application status, view Aadhaar or bank information, and verify land records. Enhanced PM-KISAN Mobile App: This time is able to track payments, receive updates and access the scheme details on the smart phones. Deployment of Kisan-eMitra AI Chatbot: The 24/7 chatbot on pmkisan.gov.in is provided with multilingual support in 11 Indian languages, resolving the status of payments or eligibility within seconds, and giving voice functionalities to improve accessibility.

How to check PM KISAN 21st installment status Online.

In case of PM-KISAN Rs 2,000 instalment, you have to do the following:

Go to the PM-KISAN portal: pmkisan.gov.in.

Visit the farmers corner and choose know your status.

Type in your Adhaar number, mobile number, or account number so as to know your current status.

Report any problems to Kisan-eMitra chatbot or go to the closest CSC to get a life consultation.

PM-KISAN: Important Points

Annual Support: 6,000 per year.

Next Payment Date: November 19, 2025.

Direct Transfer: The sum will be deposited into the accounts linked to Aadhaar.

Beneficiaries: The government estimates that it benefits more than 11 crore families.

Female Farmers: The scheme has become 25 percent of all benefits that are given to women.

Documents: Aadhaar and updated land records and certified bank account details are needed.

steps to receive PM KISAN 21st installment

In order to get your subsequent PM-KISAN Rs 2,000 credit without a hitch, it is essential to proceed following these guidelines:

Check the land Records: Inquire that you are shown on the state/UT records of the owner. Full e-KYC: Perform any of the three verification options (OTP, biometric or face authentication) on portal or CSC. Update Bank and Aadhaar: ensure that you have seeded the right Aadhaar in PMKISAN portal to your bank account. Correct Errors: In case of delays in payments in the past, verify and reconcile all records- portal makes this possible to correct. Check YourSMS/BankPassbook: This will make you get back a confirmation SMS once the money is deposited. So, records are made in your passbook.

Exclusion Criteria for PM-KISAN.

Excluded Category Reason for Exclusion Institutional landholders Not individual/small family farmers Present/retired government employees Higher income stability Income tax payers (previous assessment year) Higher income stability Professionals (Doctors, Engineers, Lawyers) Higher earning group Serving/retired PSUs and constitutional posts Higher earning / alternate support

Farmer-Friendly Features in the Latest Payment Cycle

PM-KISAN has introduced India post payments bank (IPPB) as doorstep Aadhaar based banking associates. It has been developed to self-register on the portal and app faster than ever before. Support Multilingual support is increased with 24/7 assistance. Digital Farmer Registrar has become useful in simplifying the delivery of social welfare and eliminating the necessity of using the paper resource several times.

The 21st installment of PM-KISAN is another significant addition to the efforts made by the Indian government to assure welfare to farmers. Timely supply of funds to millions of farmers will be achieved by the Rs 2,000 payment to be made on November 19, 2025; and this will be further empowered by digital reforms and simplified services. To prevent delays, all qualified farmers are encouraged to verify their status, update requisite information and the given portal and support services. As these further enhancements are made, the PM-KISAN Yojana continues to be one of the pillars of a secure and sustainable future of the rural households in India.

FAQ’s on PM Kisan 21st Installment 2025

What is the date for PM Kisan 21st Installment 2025? The instalment will be charged on November 19, 2025 on verified beneficiaries. What is the process of farmers tracking their payment status on PM-KISAN? You can check with the closest CSC or visit pmkisan.gov.in, where you can do it with the help of the “Know Your Status” tool located under the Farmer’s Corner. What is the eligibility to get the 21st instalment? Only those small and marginal farmer families that possess proven land-holding status, have utilized e- KyC and renewed Aadhaar-linked bank accounts are eligible. What in case installment is not received? Name Check the Know Your Status, update records where necessary, visit PM-KISAN portal or app or contact local agriculture officials or CSC. Will it need to receive the money in e-KYC? This is true that now all the PM-KISAN beneficiaries have to complete the e-KYC. What are the sources of support on PM-KISAN issues among farmers? The Kisan-eMitra chatbot gives farmers the chance of contacting each other through a toll-free helpline or through the Common Service Centres.



