PM Kisan 21 Installment, Released, Check Payment Status

PM Kisan 21 Installment: The wait for the 21st installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, which is commonly known as PM Kisan Yojana, is finally over as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was announced the next installment of ₹2,000 to eligible farmers today on November 19 through an event in Tamil Nadu Coimbatore.

PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme Overview

Launched in February 2019, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) is one of India’s largest and most impactful direct benefit transfer (DBT) schemes. It provides ₹6,000 annually to every eligible farmer family, distributed in three equal installments of ₹2,000 each.

The objective is simple but powerful, to support small and marginal farmers in meeting input costs for seeds, fertilizers, and essential farm equipment. The scheme not only offers cash assistance but also promotes financial inclusion and rural stability. Funds are directly transferred to farmer’s Aadhaar-linked bank accounts, eliminating middlemen and ensuring transparency.

PM Kisan 21 Installment Released

PM Kisan 21 Installment Latest Updates

In 2025, the 19th installment of PM-KISAN was released on February 24, while the 20th came on August 2. Given this pattern, the 21st payment was released on 19 November, 2025. Over 9 crore, PM Kisan beneficiaries should get funds from the central government welfare schemes.

PM Kisan Installment Release Dates

Installment Date Released Year 17th installment June 18 2024 18th installment October 5 2024 19th installment February 24 2025 20th installment August 2 2025 21st installment 19 November 2025

How to Check PM Kisan 21 Installment Payment Status Online?

Farmers can easily check the latest status of their PM-KISAN UPI or DBT payment online: Visit the official website pmkisan.gov.in. Click on “Know Your Status” on the homepage. Enter your Aadhaar number, mobile number, or PM-Kisan ID. The portal will display the latest installment details, payment mode, and approval status. If your payment is pending due to e-KYC, the portal will show a message prompting verification.

How to Check PM Kisan 21 Installment Beneficiary List?

Go to the official website at pmkisan.gov.in. Find the “Farmers Corner” section on the homepage. Click to the “Beneficiary List” option. Enter your location details like as: State, District, Sub-District, Village and Block. Click the “Get Report” button.

What to Do if You have not Get Your Payent?

PM Kisan applicants should have to complete their pending formalities to become eligible farmer and get their payments. This includes linking of your Aadhar card, PAN card verification or addressing the bank account issues as the pending status shows that your application process is incomplete.

How Some Farmers May Get ₹4,000 Together?

The government has clarified that farmers who missed the 20th installment due to incomplete KYC or verification errors will receive both 20th and 21st installments together, once the next transfer is initiated. This means eligible farmers could see ₹4,000 credited directly to their bank accounts under the PM-KISAN scheme. To confirm eligibility, beneficiaries are advised to visit pmkisan.gov.in and check whether their name appears in the PM-Kisan Beneficiary List or if the status shows “Payment Pending Due to Verification.”

Eligibility Criteria for PM Kisan 21 Installment

To qualify for PM-KISAN benefits, farmers must meet specific conditions: Must be a citizen of India with cultivable land in their name. Must have Aadhaar-linked bank account for direct DBT transfer. Should complete e-KYC on the PM-KISAN portal. Land ownership records should be verified by state authorities.

How to Complete PM Kisan 21 Installment e-KYC?

Go to pmkisan.gov.in. On the homepage, click “e-KYC” option under Farmer Corner. Enter your Aadhaar number and registered mobile number. Enter the OTP received on your phone. Once validated, your e-KYC will show as completed. Alternatively, farmers can visit the nearest Common Service Centre (CSC) to complete biometric e-KYC if online validation fails.

What Farmers Should Do Right Now?

As the government announced the PM Kisan 21 Installment, beneficiaries can take the following steps to stay ready: Visit the official portal regularly (pmkisan.gov.in) for updates. Check e-KYC status and complete pending verifications. Confirm that your bank account linked with Aadhaar is active. Download or print your beneficiary status report from the website. Report any discrepancies to your local agriculture officer immediately.

