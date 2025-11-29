Odisha Videsh Siksha Bruti Scholarship 2026: Study Abroad Scheme Registration, Eligibility & Payment Status

Odisha Videsh Siksha Bruti Scholarship 2026 Launched 50 SC ST Students Receive Rs 25 Lakh Per year in Best World Universities. ODSS 2026 SC ST scholarship is now open. Get up to 25 lakh per year in top 200 QS universities in the world with a PG PhD. The eligibility documents of checks are submitted online on scholarship.odisha.gov.in.

Think of a young bright student, a small village in Odisha and had a dream of studying robotics in MIT or cancer research in Oxford but did not do it because of money issues. Now that dream becoming a reality where the government has to fly them to other countries fully funded. That is the strength of the Odishas fresh Videsh Siksha Bruti Scholarship Scheme that started on November 26 2025 by Higher Education Minister, Suryabanshi Suraj.

Among students of meritorious 50 SC and ST providing up to 25 lakh per annum to pursue postgraduate or PhD studies in the top 200 QS ranked universities globally. Under this scheme the financial barriers are broken with applications that are currently open up to November 30 2025 at scholarship.odisha.gov.in allowing talent with roots in lowly households to shine on international platforms. It is not merely money that it is a ticket to take the world class skills back home to develop the Odishas future.​

Odisha Videsh Siksha Bruti Scholarship 2026

This is a bold plan that is implemented by Odisha government in its Higher Education Department so as to make the level playing fields even among the youth of the reserved categories. The Odisha Videsh Siksha Bruti Scholarship 2026 scheme starts in 2025 26 academic year with 50 students in the first year announced at the beginning of November 2025, following pure merit selection. The more shots at success are twice a year in July August and December January.

Scheme Aspect Details Announced By Govt. of Odisha Launch Date November 2025 Launched By Odisha Higher Education Department Target Beneficiaries SC/ST students, Odisha domicile Annual Family Income Limit Not more than ₹12 lakh Scholarship Amount Up to ₹25 lakh per annum Eligibility Universities Top 200 QS-ranked worldwide Selection Frequency Twice annually (July–August, December–January) Total Slots 50 students per year Application Mode Online via Last Date to Apply November 30, 2025 Empowered Body Odisha State Higher Education Council (OSHEC) Scholarship Benefits Tuition, living expenses, visa fees Required Documents Caste certificate, income certificate, mark sheets, admission proof Official Website scholarship.odisha.gov.in

Odisha State Higher Education Council OSHEC

This is the Odishas drive towards the inclusive development exporting her finest brains overseas to bring them back as the leaders in tech medicine science and so on. The old programs enabled the locals to learn in India as Videsh Siksha Bruti looks into overseas horizons.​

Scholarship by Field and Level Broken down.

Balance by smart allocation: there will be balance within streams appropriate to the needs of Odishas:

Technical Education 10 (5) 4 PhD (6) PG (4) PhD.

Medical architecture Other Technical 10 seats 4 PG 6 PhD.

Higher Education Arts Sciences Management Humanities 30 10 PG 20 PhD.

PhD is getting lion share 32 slots in the acknowledgment of long term research. Industrial health push is made up of engineering medical slots fuel, whereas higher education expands options. Combined with 18 PG and 32 PhD this combination molds instant employees and prospective innovators. First batch is about agreed admits that demonstrate good intent.​

Eligibility

Returning Odishi resident with proper domicile evidence. SC or ST classification attested by competent authority. Income certificate required: Family annual income less than 12 lakh Rupees. Offer to take place in PG or PhD in first 200 QS university.

Good scholars deserve to be selected following state standards. There is no age restriction that opens the doors. All fresh grads mid career pros welcome provided they are accepted. QS top 200 filter will guarantee quality think USA UK Australia Canada Europe gems. The family income cap can retain aid to the really needy but eliminate merit with rest. This equitable competition increases faith in the poor talent.​

Forms to be Submitted Before application. Smooth submission is majorly through paper work. These originals and scans prepare. SC ST caste certificate of tehsildar or other. Earnings certificate less than 12 lakh annually. Voter card Aadhaar passport ration card voter card ID proof. Mark sheets that are degree certificates of class 10 or more are marked by academic records. Passport copy visa if issued. Recent photographic passport 4 6 copies

Aadhaar compulsory portal registration one Aadhaar. Self attest where necessary retain bank details as direct benefit transfer. Missing documents equates to rejection hence triple check.​

How to Apply for Odisha Videsh Siksha Bruti Scholarship 2026?

Go to scholarship.odisha.gov.in click fresh registration. Select aadhaar mobile OTP verify and create a login. Complete personal information caste income academics admission information. Upload only clear scans of all the docs below the size limits in JPG PDF. Preview form correct errors submit get acknowledgement. Track status dashboard payment status here as well.

Use early prevention against last day crashes. Helpdesk emails on location due to glitches. Cycles of two times per year imply plan next round in case of missing.​