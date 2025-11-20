NAVYA Scheme 2025 to Empower Adolescent Girls with Vocational Training in Non-Traditional Sectors

NAVYA Scheme 2025: NAVYA ( Nurturing Aspirations by providing Vocational Training to Young Adolescent Girls) is a significant innovative move that the Government of India has introduced in June 2025. The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) have collaborated in it. Its target population is the teenage girls between the ages of 16 and 18 years and aims at providing them with job skills so as to enhance their employability, self confidence and economic self sufficiency.

The NAVYA project is developed to exclusively marked girls to work in new and non-traditional spheres with good job perspectives. This emphasis on skill training at the young age will be used to close the education-livelihood divide, particularly in the inaccessibly under-serviced and remote regions of India, such as aspirational districts and North-Eastern states.

The NAVYA Scheme 2025 objectives.

The NAVYA program will be in line with various goals to empower the girls in adolescence in a holistic way:

Grant vocational training based on demand in digital marketing, graphic design, assembling the drones, cybersecurity, professional makeup artistry, solar photovoltaic (PV) installation, mending smartphones, and installing CCTV systems. The choice of these skills is based on the fact that these skills represent high-growing sectors where an individual can be self-employed or receive a lucrative position.

Encourage the holistic development through the use of additional/supplementary module on health, nutrition, hygiene, financial literacy, life skills, and legal awareness so that the girls are prepared to live on their own, face employment challenges.

Improve employability and entrepreneurship by way of internships, apprenticeship, job placement and mentoring support and promote self- employment and small business establishment.

Provide secure and gender-sensitive training places through resources such as flexible schedule arrangements and allowances to encourage the involvement without endangering safety.

Target unserved regions, where NITI Aayog defined aspirational districts, where economic opportunities are scarce. The program helps in the reduction of socio-economic barriers through issuance of certifications and skills upgrades that are recognized.

Geographical and Target Demographic Reach.

The scheme aims at teenage girls out of Class 10, in the age bracket of 16-18 years. The first pilot is NAVYA that includes 9 districts in 9 states, predominantly aspirational districts, such as:

States Districts Covered (Pilot Phase) Maharashtra 1 district Gujarat 1 district Karnataka 1 district Punjab 1 district Uttar Pradesh 1 district Bihar 1 district Madhya Pradesh 1 district Jharkhand 1 district Himachal Pradesh 1 district

The government intends to extend the program once they assess the success of the program in these areas.

The Vocational Training Courses provided

The NAVYA scheme has short term courses of skill training that is oriented both on traditional and emerging technologies. The key courses include:

Graphic Designing Drone Assembly and Repair Dell Technician Repair Smartphone. Professional Makeup Artist CCTV Installation Expert Solar PV Installation

Besides these technical training, the program will also entail a 7-hour module on personality development so that it enhances better communication, behavior in the workplace and financial management and readiness in general to work in any professional environment.

Benefits of NAVYA Scheme 2025

The initiative has several advantages to teenage girls as they will grow into independent and self-assured members of the economy. Guilt-free on-the-job training on the latest and most applicable technology. Better job preparation and skills certifications that increase their likelihood of getting jobs. Encouragement of self-employment and entrepreneurship to offer the required mentorship and support. Holistic-based development, healthy, and nutritional and financial literacy. Sex sensitive and accommodating learning conditions. Opportunities of internships and apprenticeships to gain practical work experience in the industry. Target one of the historically neglected groups like tribal and rural teenage girls.

How NAVYA scheme 2025 is Making a Difference

NAVYA is used to cope with a number of problems among adolescent girls in underprivileged and rural communities. It provides demand-based training in line with the needs of the market, therefore, helping the girls escape the socio-economic status disabilities and venture into other growth prospects. The combination of vocational skills and life as well as financial skills are certain to have them prepared not only to work but to deal favorably with their lives even when they are on their own.

The pilot roll out in the aspirational districts is an ambitious step towards the scaling up of some of the least socio-economically developed areas and the growth there will be inclusive. The extensive acclaimed training programs and job placement services offered by NAVYA are very useful to these districts.

NAVYA Program Features and Details

Feature Description Target Age Group 16 to 18 years Educational Qualification Minimum Class 10 completed Key Training Areas Digital marketing, graphic design, drone assembly, cybersecurity, solar PV installation, CCTV, etc. Additional Modules Health, nutrition, hygiene, financial literacy, life skills, legal awareness Pilot Locations 9 districts across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Punjab, UP, Bihar, MP, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh Training Duration Short-term courses with supplementary personality development module Support Provided Stipends, flexible training schedules, mentorship, internships, job placement Implementation Ministries Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Ministry of Women & Child Development Special Focus Tribal, rural, remote, and aspirational districts

The NAVYA is a progressive initiative that aims at empowering the adolescent young girls in giving them the vocational skills, confidence and knowledge to develop a sustainable future. NAVYA will be able to address the gap between education and employment of girls living in underserved communities by focusing on the emerging industries and incorporating holistic learning modules. Its pilot in aspirational districts is a promising move towards inclusive development and a promotion of women-led development in India as a whole.

This initiative is a sign of the government in its Viksit Bharat 2047 vision of realizing the potential of girls in India by specifically developing their skills and availing an opportunity. To teenage girls, NAVYA will provide entry to independence and sunshine career chances in the contemporary economy.

FAQ’S ON NAVYA scheme 2025