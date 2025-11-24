Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses: Why it Aims to Increase Pluse Production

Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses: Aatmanirbharta in Pulses is a ground-breaking initiative by the Government covering 202531, and with an outlay of 11,440 crores, it has a long-term aim of making India self-reliant in production of pulses, bring down the dependence on imports as well as provide stability in income of the farmers, and most importantly, drive the nation towards the realization of food and nutrition security.



Envision a world in which all Indian families serve a nutritious meal, the food produced by the nation of strong farmers, whose crops are not reliant on foreign food supplies and are not subject to world market fluctuations. In Pulses, the Mission of Aatmanirbharta of India was initiated in late 2025, and it is stitching the vision into reality.

This program is not merely a cause of agricultural reform, but a wave of empowerment of millions of Indian farmers, nutritional strength and the foundation of sustainable rural prosperity due to the call by the Prime Minister Modi of Viksit Bharat and the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

What is the Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses?

This mission is a six-year initiative planned by the Union Budget 2025-26 and endorsed by the Union Cabinet and will take place between 2025-26 and 2030-31. It targets to increase the pulse cultivation, domestic production to 350 lakh tonnes by 2030-31 and have the major pulse crops such as Tur (Arhar), Urad and Masoor to be grown on large scale to make them self sufficient in these crops by December 2027.



Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses Objectives

Raise produce of pulses by 242 lakh metric tonnes (243–31) to 350 lakh metric tonnes (2030-31). Increase the size of areas covered by pulses to 310 lakh hectares, including rice fallows and others. Reduce by at least 30% the pulses imports by the year 2027. Assure income subsidy and acquisition of 2 crore farmers. Meet the target of 85 grams per capita daily consumption of the pulses.

What are the Strategies and Implementation Plan in Aatmanirbharta Mission?

The mission is a cluster approach where interventions are made to meet local agro climatic requirements and help achieve the best possible resource utilization. Individual clusters in the hilly or northeast region of India occupy at least 10 hectares and specialize in value-chain fortification between input provision and market connection.

Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses Key Upates

Another 35 lakh hectares will be covered with pulses particularly in unused or rice-fallow land.

Intercropping and diversification of crops will be encouraged to enhance output and resilience.

Seed System Modernization 126 lakh quintals of certified seeds will be grown and supplied. 88 lakh seed kits were distributed freely to the farmers, and access to the climate-resistant and pest resistant pulse varieties was increased.

Post-Harvest and Value Chain Support. A total of 1,000 processing and packing units will be established on subsidies up to 25 lakh occupying each unit. These units will be run by a local Farmer Producer Organization (FPO) that will encourage entrepreneurship and employment in rural areas. Guaranteed purchase of Tur, Urad, and Masoor PM-AASHA. Four-year 100 percent procurement in NAFED and NCCF that stabilize the returns of pulse growers.

Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses Technology

Formal education of farmers on environment friendly, climate-sensitive farming methods. Quality seed, micro-irrigation, and nutrient kit digital outreach through Aadhaar e-vouchers. Highlight on female involvement and empowerment of marginal farmers.

Benefits for Farmers and Rural India

Secure Procurement at support prices guarantees income security. Availability of seeds and technology of high quality leads to yield maximization and resistance against pests and climate change. Improved processing facilities generate employment; minimizing post harvest losses. Specific women farmer target and inclusion of marginal landholders. Nutrition security is a driver that is incorporating pulses into state food and nutrition policies.

Environmental and Nutritional Effect

Pulses also help in the health of the soil by fixation of nitrogen which aids in sustainable agriculture. Increasing the supply of pulses will benefit the health of millions of people with protein deficiency, which will contribute to the objectives of society. The funding of the mission by the government is 11,440 crore to achieve expansion, technology, procurement and value chain development- matching short term intervention with long term sustainability targets.

Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses Challenges

The central, state and local agencies need to coordinate to prevent delays and supply benefits. Improving last mile outreach among small, marginal, and tribal farmers. Implementing climate-smart agriculture using modern crop insurance and risk management.

Market and Infrastructure

Expansion of rural processing units in an efficient manner. Stabilizing prices even in a volatile global market through effective monitoring and policy support. Conformity to Larger National Initiatives. Setting the mission in the context of Viksit Bharat 2047 of a developed self-reliant India. Holistic support of agrarian communities through synergies with PM Kisan, PM-AASHA, and other schemes of welfare of farmers.

The Possession of Pulses is not merely a policy, but a grassroots movement to re-write the Indian agriculture story. India is taking a bold path towards real self-reliance and comprehensive prosperity by empowering farmers, enhancing nutritional security, and resilient food systems to global uncertainties.

FAQ’s on Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses