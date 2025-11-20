Maiya Samman Yojana next installment 2025: Maiya Samman Yojana remains to be a large contributor to the funding of women in Jharkhand. The most recent is that the 16th installment is in the process of being processed and all the eligible women will soon get their financial assistance directly into their bank accounts. This article provides everything about the next installment of the Maiya Samman Yojana, eligibility, and process of application as well as the procedure to check the payment status.

Maiya Samman Yojana 2025 Overview

The Maiya Samman Yojana is a government initiative started by the Jharkhand state government whereby monthly financial aid to women who have children attending schools was provided to them. The primary objective is to make women more active in the education of their children and enhance their economic autonomy. Through this scheme qualified women are paid 2,500 per month as direct benefit transfer (DBT) at their bank accounts.

Maiya Samman Yojana next installment 2025

The 16th installment of Maiya Samman Yojana is on payment. When it comes to the 6th round, the government has declared that women who were not used to receiving the last (15th) installment will get 5,000 in this installment–the installment covers both the missed and the current installment. To the recipients of all earlier installments in time the amount will be 2,500 as usual.

Installment Number Payment Amount Special Note 16th (November 2025) ₹2,500 (₹5,000 for those who missed 15th) Double payment for missed installment

The money is being disbursed under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system and the majority of the beneficiaries should expect to see the money in their accounts in the next few days. All the verifications have been done and the government is currently disbursing the money to the women who are eligible.

eligibility criteria for Maiya Samman Yojana 2025

In order to qualify in Maiya Samman Yojana, the women should satisfy the following criteria:

Should be a permanent resident of Jharkhand. The age must be 18 to 50 years. Should possess a ration card of Jharkhand. Deserves not to be a government employee or any other social security pension holder. The annual income per family should not be more than 2.5 lakh. The woman must have a school going kid.

This scheme has special priority to the women in rural setups.

Documents Required for Maiya Samman Yojana 2025

In order to apply or check eligibility the following documents are required:

Aadhaar Card Ration Card Bank Passbook Passport-size Photograph Mobile Number Email ID Income Certificate Residence Certificate

During the application, all the documents should be uploaded as well as at the verifying point.

how to apply for Maiya Samman Yojana 2025?

The ease of application of Maiya Samman Yojana is very easy and both online and offline application can be made.

Online Application:

Visit the site: mmmsy.jharkhand.gov.in

Select the option of apply now or Mukhyamantri Maiya Saman Yojana.

Complete your personal information and post the necessary documents.

Submit the form

Offline Application:

Go to your nearest CSC center or Anganwadi center.

Complete the application form and send it together with the documents.

The personnel will check your information and handle your applications.

How to Check Payment Status of Maiya Samman Yojana 2025?

To access the scale of their payment status, the beneficiaries are required to do the following:

Access the official Maiya Samman Yojana site.

Click on the option of payment status or benefiticiary status.

You can use your application number, Aadhaar number or mobile number.

Click on “Search” or “Submit”.

The status of payment will be indicated on the screen.

In case the payment is not done, the nearest Anganwadi center, CSC center or Women and child development department can help.

Key Points to Remember

The 16th installment is in process and the payments would be credited shortly.

Those women who do not do the last installment will get 5,000 this time.

The plan is restricted to female citizens permanently residing in Jharkhand and citizens who are within the eligibility requirements.

The payments are executed via DBT facilitating splendor, and speedy provision of payment.

You should never leave your documents behind and continually monitor the status of your payments.

Maiya Samman Yojana is an important project in Jharkhand that offers the much needed financial assistance as well as motivating the children towards education. As the latest installment is already in an early stage of processing, women are to make sure that they have checked their present payment status and that the documents have been updated.

