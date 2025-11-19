Maharastra Ladki Bahin E-KYC Deadline: Know New date, Benefits & Latest Updates

Maharastra Ladki Bahin E-KYC Deadline: The Maharashtra government have been extended the e-KYC deadline for Maharastra Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana beneficiaries to December 31, 2025. The new deadline comes as a big relief to thousands of eligible beneficiaries, who were unable to complete the verification process through the old date as of November 18, 2025.

Due to the natural calamities and other difficulties faced in the state through the past few days, many eligible women under the Maharastra Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana should not complete their e-KYC process at time. Taking all these difficulties into consideration, the state government have been made a big important decision.

What is Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana?

Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, also known as the Ladki Bahin scheme, was approved by the Maharashtra government in June 2024 as a part of its extensive women welfare agenda. Through this initiative, women residents of Maharashtra who fall under the eligible criteria receive a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500, credited directly to their bank accounts via the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. The scheme focuses on the women between the ages of 21 and 65 years, especially targeting those from economically weaker sections with an annual family income below Rs 2.5 lakh.

The scheme core objective is to foster economic independence and social empowerment among women, especially those who are married, divorced, widowed, abandoned, destitute, or unmarried women within families. By ensuring a steady income, the scheme provides to enhance women’s participation in family decisions and uplift their standard of living.

New Deadline of Maharastra Ladki Bahin E-KYC

The Maharashtra government have been extended the e-KYC deadline for the Maharastra Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana following difficulties faced through the beneficiaries. The earlier deadline was set on November 18, 2025 have now been set to the 31 December, 2025.

The Maharashtra government, following a circular dated September 18, 2025, under the Aadhaar Act 2016, have been made the Aadhaar authentication compulsory for all the scheme beneficiaries. The UIDAI-authorized Women and Child Development Department administers the e-KYC process, which must be completed online through the official website.

MAHARASTRA LADKI BAHIN E-KYC Process

Visit the official website at https://ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in. Click on the e-KYC option on the homepage. Enter your Aadhaar number and captcha, provide consent for Aadhaar authentication, and request OTP. Verify if e-KYC is already completed or if the Aadhaar number is in the approved list. Submit OTP received on the registered mobile number. Provide additional details such as Aadhaar number of husband/father and caste category. Submit declarations regarding family employment and benefit claims. Successful completion will display a confirmation message: “Success – Your e-KYC verification has been successfully completed.”

Benefits and Impact of Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana

The scheme provides a regular financial assistance, helping women afford basic needs, healthcare, and education for themselves and their families. It has proven instrumental in promoting women’s participation in economic activities and has indirectly contributed to enhancing family nutrition and health outcomes.

With a budgetary allocation of Rs 36,000 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26, the scheme reflects the government’s commitment to women’s welfare. Notably, beneficiaries already receiving Rs 1,000 under the Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi (NSMN) scheme get an additional Rs. 500 under this Yojana, totaling Rs 1,500 per month.

The program has gained wide popularity and political support due to its direct impact, especially in rural and underdeveloped areas of Maharashtra. It also serves as a social safety net during tough economic times, such as natural disasters or inflation spikes.

Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana Eligibility Criteria

Resident women of Maharashtra aged 21 to 65 years. Annual family income below Rs. 2.5 lakh. Married, divorced, widowed, abandoned, destitute, or unmarried women (only one unmarried woman per family allowed). Not employed as a regular or permanent employee in government/PSU/Boards/statutory bodies or receiving a pension. Women meeting these criteria can apply online or through designated government offices.

Maharastra Ladki Bahin E-KYC Deadline Latest Updates

The new deadline for completing the e-KYC process for the Ladki Bahin Yojana is set as on December 31, 2025. The government has says that completing e-KYC is compulsory for all beneficiaries to continue for their financial support.

The new date gives an additional time for all the eligible women to complete mandatory verification. The government has urged beneficiaries to complete their e-KYC requirements before the new deadline to ensure their assistance.

FaQ’s ON Maharastra Ladki Bahin E-KYC Deadline