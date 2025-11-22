Ladli Behna Yojana 31th Installment 2025 Release Date, Benefits & Status

LADLI BEHNA YOJANA 31TH INSTALLMENT 2025 RELEASE DATE: Ladli Behna Yojana 2025 means a lot to women in Madhya Pradesh that are economically disadvantaged and require minimum financial help on a monthly basis. The government under this scheme deposits Rs.1500 directly in the bank accounts of women. The funds are transferred via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), which means that there is no intermediate or documentation. Millions of women await their monthly paychecks and they are slowly being empowered economically.

This financial help from the state government supports over 1.26 crore women across Madhya Pradesh. Let us find out details about the LADLI BEHNA YOJANA 31TH INSTALLMENT 2025, release date, status check and other important details you should know.

LADLI BEHNA YOJANA 31TH INSTALLMENT 2025 RELEASE DATE

The 31st installment of Rs.1,500 must be subsequently deposited in the bank accounts of women in December 2025 according to an update by the state government. The government will be forced to spend around 1,859 crore or even more to give this installment. Once again, this installment will be delivered straight via DBT so that the delay in payments can be avoided and that all the deserving women will get the benefits in time.

Ladli Behna Yojana 31th Installment 2025 Benefits

Monthly cash deposit of ₹1500 in the beneficiary in the bank account. Improves financial independence for women of Madhya Pradesh. Better health and nutrition outcomes for women. Promotes women participation in the decision-making. Encourages banking habits and the financial inclusion.

Who is Eligible for Ladli Behna Yojana 2025?

This Ladli Behna scheme aims to support women across Madhya Pradesh who come from weaker socio-economic backgrounds. It empowers government-supported women, giving them financial stability for daily needs and encouraging their economic independence. The government’s regular payments help reduce women’s financial stress and promote social welfare on a broad scale.

The 31th installment of the Ladli Behna Yojana provides happiness for thousands of women across Madhya Pradesh. With the payment of ₹1,500, the scheme continues to deliver on its promise of empowering women financially quality of life. Make sure your bank and Aadhaar details are correct by that your installment comes on time.

Ladli Behna Yojana 31th Installment 2025 Objectives

To maintain sustainable improvement in the self-reliance of women. To maintain health and nutritional status of women’s dependent children. To make women more financially independent. To encourage women’s effective role in decision making at the family level.

How to Check Your Ladli Behna Yojana 31th Installment Status?

You must check your Ladli Behna Yojana beneficiary status through the following steps:

Go to the official website of Ladli Behna Yojana at cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in.

Log in to the portal and go at “Beneficiary Status” option at the home page.

option at the home page. A new window must be open asking for some important details.

Enter your information, verify the OTP & fill captcha code .

. Click on Submit, and your online status must be shown on the screen.

Event Details First Installment 10 June 2023 (Rs 1000/month) Increase to Rs 1250 From October 2023 Latest Increase Rs 1500/month from November 2025 31th Installment Date December 2025

The Ladli Behna Yojana has made a big difference in the lives of millions of women in Madhya Pradesh. The step-up to Rs. 1500 every month shows the government’s commitment to strengthen women financially.

Importance of Ladli Behna Yojana 31th Installment 2025

This is not just a scheme of giving financial aid, but also giving the women the opportunity to be self-reliant. Through the frequent payments women can pay household bills, concentrate on the education of their children, their health and on their needs. The objective of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav is to make sure that the women become financially stable and progress in the society with a lot of confidence. The regular installments have also made women adopt a saving culture to secure their future.

