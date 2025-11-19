Ladli Behna Yojana 31st Installment 2025, Eligibility, Release Date & Payment Status

Ladli Behna Yojana 31st Installment 2025: Ladli Behna Yojana is very good scheme in which government provide the financial benefits to the women of the Maharastra state. All that women who belongs to the weaker section of the state, must be eligible to get the payment of this scheme. So the state government, with the various installment of the payment transferred amount of the scheme directly in the bank account of the beneficiaries women.

The Ladli Behna Yojana 31st Installment 2025 provides ₹1500 monthly assistance to all eligible women beneficiary of Maharastra. Through using this amount, women must be uplift their economic status and feel free from financially burden. This amount should be spent through the women on their daily needs.

What is the Ladli Behna Yojana 31st Installment 2025?

Ladli Behna Yojana is a social welfare program by the Madhya Pradesh government aimed at providing financial assistance to women in the state. Under this scheme, women aged 18 and above receive a monthly stipend to promote economic independence, encourage savings, and boost their role in family and community welfare.

Eligibility Criteria for Ladli Behna Yojana 31st Installment 2025

The eligibility criteria is very important to fulfill by the applicant to receive the full benefits of the program. you can check this section to understand the required eligibility conditions for ladli Behna Yojana in Madhya Pradesh in 2025: The applicant should be a female only. It is required to be a permanent resident of Madhya Pradesh state and should have supporting documents of their Residency.

Annual income of the applicant should be Less than 2.5 lakh. The annual income will be calculated for family so the entire family should earn less than 2.5 lakh in year. The age of the applicant should be between 23 years to 60 years. It is required to me a married female only to receive the benefit of the program, however after the wedding, divorced women, separately living women and widow are able to apply for the program. Apart from this, the program will not include any government servant and the family member of the applicant should also not be a government.

Ladli Behna Yojana 31st Installment 2025 Release Date

Eligible females in Madhya Pradesh who are already getting their benefits must be expected their payment of the Ladli Behna Yojana 31st Installment in December, 2025.

Maximum Amount under Ladli Behna Yojana 31st Installment 2025

Females are getting a fixed payment of ₹1500 from the Government of Madhya Pradesh under the ladli Behna Yojana which is providing a monthly benefit through direct transfer. The government will need to pay approximately 1859 crore rupees or more to distribute the benefit of the program in bank accounts of all females on the scheduled date.

Importance of Ladli Behna Yojana 31st Installment 2025

The Ladli Behna Yojana has proven as empowering women across Madhya Pradesh. By providing a monthly financial assistance, the program enables thousands of women to contribute to their household expenses, invest in education and skill development.

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has emphasized that the scheme is more than just a financial aid program, it represents a vision to transform the lives of women, promoting gender equality and social upliftment. The consistent monthly support also encourages savings habits among women, offering a foundation for their future financial security.

Documents Required for Ladli Behna Yojana 31st Installment 2025

To apply for the Ladli Behna 31st Installment applicant must be need the following documents: Aadhar Card Copy of women, Maharashtra Bonafide Certificate, Bank details, Income proof of Family of women, Photograph in passport size, Mobile Number, Copy of Ration Card of Family.

Ladli Behna Yojana 31st Installment 2025 Status Check

Visit to the official Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana portal at cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for and click the “Application and Payment Status” .

. Enter captcha code and application number.

Click on the “Send OTP” button.

button. You must get a One-Time Password (OTP) on your registered mobile number. Enter this OTP into the required field.

on your registered mobile number. Enter this OTP into the required field. Click on the “Search” button. The application and payment status must be shown on the screen, showing details of the installment status.

The Ladli Behna Yojana 2025 represents a major step in women welfare through providing 1,500 monthly assistance to over 1.26 crore women in Madhya Pradesh. The consistent distribution of funds by Direct Benefit Transfer Mode(DBT) shows the state commitment to women’s empowerment and the economic equality.

