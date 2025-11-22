EPFO Employees Enrollment Scheme 2025 Benefits, Eligibility, Features and How to Enroll?

EPFO Employees Enrollment Scheme 2025 Benefits: The Government of India has made another large leap in ensuring the financial future of millions of employees in the nation with the recently introduced Employees Enrolment Scheme 2025. This plan, together with the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), will operate to provide all workers even those who were not previously covered under the social security umbrella. This is the best opportunity to network and enjoy pension benefits upon retirement in case you are an employer or an employee who has not experienced the EPF scheme.

EPFO Employees Enrollment Scheme 2025 Benefits Overview

In loose terms, the Employees Enrolment Scheme 2025 is a government scheme aimed at absorbing those employees that have not been covered under the EPF. The scheme gives employers and employees a second opportunity to finish EPF registration without receiving any penalties and fines. It is an impetus to establish an all-encompassing social safety network to employees by enabling their coverage under EPFO. The scheme will be operational between November 1, 2025, and April 30, 2026; during these periods, employers are allowed to register qualified employees by using EPFO portal or Umang app. It is entirely digital and makes the registration and contribution payment simpler, which makes it easy to access by both the employers and the workers.

Why Was Employees Enrollment Scheme 2025 Launched?

In the past few years, EPF has not covered a number of employees in both small and large organizations. This scheme fills this gap by: Admitting other uncovered employees in EPF and hence, broadening social security. Reducing the fines imposed on employers who were incurring legal or financial damages because of non-compliance in the past. The provision of financial security to the employees, especially those related to retirement such as pension fund schemes, provident fund among others. This program promotes voluntary compliance, which contributes to the ambition of India to formalize its labor force and to the development of the social security benefits to all workers who are eligible.

Eligibility Criteria for Employees Enrollment Scheme 2025

The eligibility checks are simple in case of taking advantage of the Employees Enrolment Scheme 2025:

All employees who have joined any set up since July 1, 2017 to October 31, 2025 and not yet had the benefit of EPF can be enrolled.

Registration of the establishment under EPFO can be both registered and unregistered.

The date of declaration needs to be the date that employees are alive and working.

There is also the option of employers enrolling employees with a minimum penalty of [?]100 who have previously violated the EPF rules, or are the subject of investigation.

Key Dates and Deadlines.

Event Date Range Scheme Announcement October 13, 2025 Scheme Operational Period November 1, 2025 – April 30, 2026 Eligible Employee Joining Period July 1, 2017 – October 31, 2025

The registration of employers and the employees has to be done within this six-month period to enjoy all the benefits and to avoid any punishment.



Key Provisions and Benefits under Employees Enrollment Scheme 2025

The scheme has a number of significant provisions to make the participation easier and more incentivised:

Contributions made by the employees in the past will be waived in case the contributions have not been made in the previous period.

The employers will contribute their part of the contributions, interest, and administrative fees.

The penalty of default enrolment is only nominal of [?]100 per employee.

The employees may be registered online by the employers through the EPFO portal or Umang app where face authentication is mandatory through the Aadhaar.

where face authentication is mandatory through the Aadhaar. The pending EPF cases may also establishments may join in order to clear their records and meet the norms of EPFO.

Employees will be issued with Universal Account Number (UAN) that will have to be activated through OTP and face authentications to access future benefits.

How to enroll employees under Employees Enrollment Scheme 2025?

Determine the employees that entered since July 1, 2017, and till October 31, 2025, but never enrolled in EPF.

Get complete information about the employees like name, date of birth, aadhar number, mobile number, date of joining and job status.

Create an UAN of every employee through the Umang application, making sure that facial authentication of the Aadhaar is performed.

Employees use OTP and verification on the activation of UAN.

Employer files online declaration using the special portal of EPFO and gives the details of the employees and uploads the documents.

The amount deposited by the employer as contribution, interest, administration fee, and [?]100 penalty per employee is done by using the Electronic Challan cum Return (ECR).

EPFO gives an employer a recognition of completion.

To receive future benefits, employees confirm their status and update their account details.

Important Fact about Employees Enrollment Scheme 2025

Employees who are alive and working on the date of declaration can only qualify. This scheme does not apply to terminated employees. In case the deductions of the past contributions were not deposited, further clarification might be necessary. The problem of face authentication is occasionally observed on the Umang app; users must verify network connectivity and updates on the app before proceeding with the generation of UANs.

What is the Advantage of this Scheme to Employers and Employees?

To the employers, this is an opportunity to:

Adhere to the EPFO regulations.

Minimize the heavy fines on past defaults (pay only [?]100 per employee).

Standardize and purify historical EPF records.

They offer their employees benefits such as Pradhan Mantri-Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana.

To the employees, the scheme implies:

Guaranteed money with provident funds and pension bonuses.

Membership in an official social security.

A guarantee of a retirement pay that will allow the individual a stable income after retirement.

Employees Enrollment Scheme 2025 Highlights

Feature Details Scheme Period Nov 1, 2025 – Apr 30, 2026 Eligible Employees Joining July 1, 2017 – Oct 31, 2025 Employer Penalty ₹100 per employee (nominal) Employee Contribution Waived if not deducted earlier Employer Contribution Must pay share + interest + administrative fees Enrollment Mode Online via EPFO portal or Umang app Mandatory Requirement Aadhaar-based face authentication Inclusiveness All establishments, even with pending EPF cases

FAQ’s regarding the Enrollment Scheme 2025 to Employees.