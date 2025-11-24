E-Shram Card Yojana 2025: Government Providing ₹2 Lakh Benefits, KNow How to Apply

E-Shram Card Yojana 2025: The E-Shram Card program of Central Government is not just a simple registration program, it is the holy Grail that can offer social safety, financial security, and national identity to unorganized employees. This was a pioneer program, which identifies the Indian economic horse and provides them with pensions, insurance, and a number of other benefits schemes.

This article provides you complete details about the E-Shram Card Yojana 2025, eligibility, benefits, amounts, application process and other important details.

What is the E-Shram Card Yojana 2025?

The E- Shram Card is a database where the goal is to enroll all people who and works in the unorganized sector between the ages of 16 years to 59 years through the ministry of Labour and Employment. These include the construction workers, street vendors, domestic helps, migrant workers and other workers who tend to work without employee benefits.

The primary objective of this is to provide such workers of financial stability and social protection through pensions, insurance and other welfare scheme attached to their e-Sram UAN (Universal Account Number). The plan is anchored on monthly 3000 pension to registered employees once they have reached the age of 60 years. The scheme also finances very high to the work force families in case of death or disability of the work force to ensure that the families at risk have a safety net.

E-Shram Card Yojana 2025 Benefits

The benefits of e-Shram Card are many, and they are bestowed upon the workers of the informal sector in India that is highly extensive. These include:3,000 Pension given to employees that are older than 60 years, and it provides them with a steady income. This is the death benefits that are given to the family of the worker to the extent of 2 lakh of money. This presents 1 lakh of financial aid which is given in case of part disability of the worker. It is 12-digit UAN card that is issued that serves as a national identity of workers in all the states of India and makes portability easier.

Other government schemes that are connected to this one are: giveaway of bicycles, sewing machines and skill development probabilities to registered workers and their relatives. The card will be associated with the bank accounts and help to more actively perceive digital payments and easier delivery of the benefits.

The subsidies to be given to the beneficiaries of the food and other essentials would make the beneficiaries be able to access the facilities in any state in India with the connectivity of the E-Shram Card to the ration card. These earnings not only provide the sector with economic relief, but also put institutionalized the unorganized sector that inculcates a sense of dignity and empowerment on some of the most isolated workers.

Eligibility Criteria for E-Shram Card Yojana 2025

To be eligible to the scheme, the following criteria must be met by the applicants: Age between 16 and 59 years. Employed in the unorganized segment, and no registration under EPFO, ESIC, and payment of income tax. Should have possessed Aadhaar card and Aadhaar related mobile number. Should have bank account details in order to place it on transfer. This is a discriminating procedure that is meant to add value to the actual casual employees who need social protection the most.

How to Apply Online for E-Shram Card Yojana 2025?

The process of filling out the application to E-Shram Card is also an easy and simplified process designed to be easily accessible even among those who have minimum digital exposure: Log in eshram.gov.in / user /self. Important Enter your Aadhaar linked mobile number and verify the One-Time Password (OTP) you receive. Fill in the personal information of name, address, work and education experience on the registration form.

Provide the account information in the bank account to make payment of benefits. Deliver all the information after due verification. The OTP does final confirmation and the E-Shram Card is consequently downloaded.

Alternatively, the registration can also be availed by people who are not very familiar with online applications with the assistance of the closest Common Service Centers (CSCs).

The E- Shram Yojana is a revolutionary project that has recognized these high figures of people in informal sector of Indian economy. It does not only assure them of the financial security and insurance, but also ensures that these employees are included in the system of digital welfare. It is a significant move towards inclusive development and social justice due to its simple registration and the worth of its advantages. Through acquiring their e-Sram Card now, employees in the unorganized sector are also enjoying a safer and improved tomorrow.



FAQ’s on E-Shram Card Yojana 2025