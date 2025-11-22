Delhi Pink Saheli Card 2025, know How to Register Online for Free Women Bus Travel in DTC

Delhi Pink Saheli Card 2025 is a new project by Delhi government to offer a free and safe transportation to women and transgender people in all the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and in the buses in the cluster. This scheme will be introduced in November 2025 and will aim at making public bus travel more accessible, affordable, and secure and motivate more women and trans residents of the capital to use public transport.

Delhi Pink Saheli Card 2025 overview

Delhi Pink Saheli Card is a smart travel card that is provided by the Delhi transport department under the projected leadership of the chief minister Rekha Gupta. It is a free transportation card to women and transgender individuals of 12 years and above who are permanent residents of Delhi. The cardholders have a right to an unlimited free ride on all buses of the DTC and cluster that run across the entire Delhi.

This card is one of the bigger missions of the government to make the public transportation more inclusive and safer. It minimizes reliance on the personal cars thereby contributing towards a reduction in the traffic jams and pollution within the city. A photo ID is also provided on the card, which is issued after checking the documents to make sure that it is an authentic and secure card.

Eligibility and Benefits of Delhi Pink Saheli Card 2025

Eligibility for Delhi Pink Saheli Card 2025:

Females and gender trans people of 12 years and over.

Should be inalienable residents of Delhi.

Benefits of Delhi Pink Saheli Card 2025:

Free unlimited bus riding in all the buses of the DTC and clusters.

A smart card containing photograph and name so as to be easily identified.

Promotion of safe and affordable travel to women and transgender commuters.

Encouraging people to use public means of transportation as the sustainable and environmentally friendly option.

How to Register Online for the Pink Saheli Card 2025?

The registration of the Delhi Pink Saheli Card is simple and may be done through the online Delhi Transport Department portal or by visiting special DTC counters located in the whole of the city of Delhi.

Steps to Register for Delhi Pink Saheli Card 2025

Go to the official site of the Delhi Transport Department that is devoted to the Pink Saheli Card application.

Access the registration part of new applicants.

Complete personal information details like name, age, mobile number, Aadhaar number and residential address in Delhi.

Provide essential material such as:

Identity evidence (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, etc.)

Proof of Delhi residence

Passport-sized photograph

Full e-KYC (e-Know Your Customer) verification. This can be on OTP verification on the mobile number you have registered.

Submit the application form.

Upon a successful verification, Pink Saheli Card will be issued, and it can be collected physically at the specified bank or bus depots or be received by post based on the chosen option.

Important Documents required for Delhi Pink Saheli Card 2025

Document Type Purpose Aadhaar Card Proof of identity and address PAN Card Secondary identity proof Delhi residence proof To confirm residency of Delhi Passport-sized photo For card personalization Mobile number For OTP and communication

Important Points to Note

The card is only valid in traveling within the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster bus, it is not valid in Metro and other mode of transport. The program is only available to the Delhi residents and not to those who are from other state. Its age requirements begin at 12 years and beyond thus making it both teenage and female friendly. Income is not a criterion and the card is made available to all the economic classes. The Pink Saheli Card is being onboarded on the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) platform and it can be used interoperatively on the public transport in the near future.

Why Pink Saheli Card is important for Women Travel and Safety?

The Delhi Pink Saheli Card becomes a major step of enabling women and transgender people to become more empowered without the need to stress on commute since it is now safer and more affordable. Free rides in the public buses will also be unrestricted, which will attract more women to take the mass transit, thereby making their daily lives easier and lowering transport expenses.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the scheme saying it would be a big step in ensuring that women in Delhi find it easier and safer to travel, unlike the traditional ways of traveling by public transport that is not only convenient, but also gives women feelings of respect and dignity.

The Delhi Pink Saheli Card 2025 is a good prospect of increasing mobility, safety, and convenience of women and transgender citizens in Delhi. Not only does this initiative enhance gender equality in the use of the public transport, but it also helps in making the capital city sustainable in terms of urban mobility. The applicants are advised to apply as soon as possible using the formal channels to enjoy the advantage of free bus transit under this progressive initiative.

FAQ’s about Delhi Pink Saheli Card 2025