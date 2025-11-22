Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana 2025 2nd Installment, Check Payment Release Date & Status

Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana 2025 2nd Installment Release Date: Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana is a prominent project, which was initiated by the Haryana government with a view of empowering women through giving them financial aid. In this plan, qualified women will obtain financial assistance of 2100 [Rs] every month as a means of facilitating their economic independence and welfare. The scheme targeting is done towards women in Haryana as per some criteria, including age, income, and residential requirements. The scheme now has more than five lakh beneficiaries, and the first installment has been paid as of November 2025.

Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana 2025 Overview

Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana (DDLLY) is a government welfare program that helps to empower women by providing financial assistance regularly every month. This scheme commenced on 25th September 2025 and would apply to the women in Haryana. Its main aim is to empower women economically by providing them with a long-term income earner to better their living standards.

What is Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana 2025?

Launched officially on 15th September 2025 and operational from 25th September 2025, the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana (DDLLY) is a groundbreaking initiative by the Haryana state government. The scheme aims to empower women by providing a monthly financial assistance amounting to ₹2,100 directly to their bank accounts. This assistance targets women aged 23 years and above, belonging to families with an annual income below ₹1 lakh.

The DDLLY underscores women’s empowerment through economic support, enabling them to meet essential needs and improve their quality of life. By ensuring women have their own financial resources, this scheme fosters dignity and self-reliance among beneficiaries.

Benefits of Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana 2025

The primary objective of the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana is women’s empowerment through financial autonomy. By providing a monthly amount of ₹2,100, the scheme enables beneficiaries to address their daily needs, invest in education or skill development, and build savings, thus forging a path toward self-sufficiency.

Additionally, this direct cash transfer scheme reduces gender inequality by ensuring women have control over their own finances. It also encourages dignity and social respect, uplifting entire families and communities.

Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Women who wish to benefit from the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana should satisfy the following conditions:

Age should be 23 years or above. Should be a permanent resident of Haryana and should have stayed for not less than 15 years. The annual income of the family must not exceed or be below 1 lakh. DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) should be linked to the active bank account of the beneficiary attached to Aadhaar. The number of women who are eligible for a family is not restricted.

Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana 2025 2nd Installment Date

The eligible woman receives an amount of 2100 directly into her bank account under this scheme. The second installment will be paid by December 7, 2025, after the successful release of the first installment in November 2025.

Installment Number Amount (INR) Payment Month Payment Mode First 2100 November 2025 Direct Transfer (DBT) Second 2100 December 2025 Direct Transfer (DBT)

This support every month assists women to meet their daily needs, which makes them independent and dignified.

Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana 2025 Application Process

The women who want to take advantage of the scheme should apply either using the official Lado Laxmi Yojana mobile application or by using the SEWA portal. The application involves the submission of:

Aadhaar card details.

Proof of residence.

Income certificate.

Bank account details.

Other documentation, like details of the family members, is to be checked.

Upon approval verification, the beneficiaries that have been approved begin receiving the monthly payment through DBT. Every month, face authentication is to be performed via the app under the condition of face authentication (liveness detection) in order to maintain regular payments.

How to Check Payment Status?

Checking the payment status can be done on the official mobile app or SEWA portal by the beneficiaries. The status will be accepted, pending, or rejected. The payment should start with verification by using eKYC (Aadhaar and mobile OTP verification).

How to Check Beneficiary List?

Go to the official website of Department of Social Justice and Empowerment at pension.socialjusticehry.gov.in.

At the homepage, in the View Pension Details section, select the “View List of Beneficiaries”.

Fill all the details like District, Area, Block/Municipality, Village/ Ward/ Sector.

In the Pension Type column, choose Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana 2025 .

. Select the Sort Order, whether you want the list Beneficiary ID-wise, name-wise, or account number-wise.

Enter the security code given to you.

Click on the View Beneficiary List .

. A list must be appeared on screen. Check your name on the list.

Importance and Impact

The scheme has been a milestone to empower women at the grass roots level by meeting the financial needs. It guarantees direct and open flow of funds to beneficiaries, bypassing intermediaries. The scheme also promotes involvement of women in social and economic activities as well as lessening dependency.

The 2nd installment of the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana is important in promoting women’s financial security in Haryana. As long as monthly payments are made and everything is visible, this scheme will become a beacon of how the government cares about social welfare and women’s empowerment. The benefits should be registered by eligible women in the near future to receive the benefits, and they should regularly monitor their payment status to continue receiving the benefits.

The paper presented a clear and simple description of the scheme, eligibility, benefits, application, and new installment changes, keeping in mind the requirements of the prospective beneficiaries and government welfare scheme enthusiasts.

