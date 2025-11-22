CG Post Matric Scholarship 2025-26 Apply Online, Last Date & Payment Status

CG Post Matric Scholarship 2025-26: The core of any society’s and nation’s progress lies in education. However, economic barriers reduce educational opportunities. Especially when students are talented but face financial difficulties, they miss out on educational opportunities. Keeping this in mind, various state governments operate various scholarship programs. In this regard, the Chhattisgarh State Government has launched the CG Post Matric Scholarship 2025-26.

The CG Post Matric Scholarship 2025-26 application process has already begun, with the deadline set for November 30, 2025. Therefore, it is important for all students who wish to avail of the CG Post Matric Scholarship 2025-26 to complete the application process as soon as possible and avail of it. In today’s article, we will provide you with complete information regarding the scholarship, including its features, benefits, application process, CG Post Matric Scholarship eligibility criteria, selection process, CG Post Matric Scholarship official website postmatric-scholarship.cg.nic.in etc. We will also provide you with information about the documents required to apply for the CG Post Matric Scholarship 2025 so that you don’t miss out on this opportunity.

What is CG Post Matric Scholarship 2025-26?

The Chhattisgarh Post Matric Scholarship 2025-26 is a state-run program managed by the Department of Tribal and Scheduled Caste Development, Government of Chhattisgarh. It offers financial assistance to economically weaker students belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) who are studying in post-matriculation levels, Class 11, 12, and higher education courses like ITI, Polytechnic, Graduation, and Post-Graduation.

The main objective of this scheme is to promote higher education among students who face economic constraints. The scholarship covers tuition fees, maintenance allowances, and other educational expenses depending on the student’s course and income level.

CG Post Matric Scholarship 2025-26 Apply Online

Academic Year 2025-26
Application Last Date 30 November 2025

postmatric-scholarship.cg.nic.in CG Post Matric Scholarship 2025

The state government is providing this Chhattisgarh Post Matric Scholarship 2025 to meritorious and hardworking students in Chhattisgarh who are economically weak. This scholarship scheme provides accessible education to underprivileged students. Students with economic and social disadvantages are specifically selected under this scheme and provided with adequate facilities to enable them to pursue higher education. The Chhattisgarh Scholarship specifically benefits students from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and students with disabilities. The entire process under this scheme is conducted transparently, so online applications are accepted, and complete details of the selection process are also released online.

The Chhattisgarh government offers scholarship schemes tailored to different educational levels and social circumstances. To this end, a comprehensive suite of scholarship schemes has been developed that provides financial assistance to students pursuing their studies. These scholarships are divided into the following categories:

Post-Matric Scholarship (SC, ST, OBC)

Below Poverty Line Scholarship (College Level)

Chief Minister’s Knowledge Promotion Initiative

Disabled Persons Scholarship Scheme

Maternity Care Scheme (for children affected by COVID-19)

CG Post Matric Scholarship Benefits for SC ST OBC

Chhattisgarh Post-Matric Scholarship

The Chhattisgarh Post-Matric Scholarship provides scholarships to students studying in grades 11 and above. ₹3,800 per year is provided to SC/ST students who reside in hostels, and ₹2,250 per year is provided to SC/ST students who reside in hostels. For OBC students, a benefit of ₹1,000 per year is given for Class 11th and ₹1,100 per year for Class 12th. For non-OBC students, a benefit of ₹600 per year is given for Class 11th and ₹700 per year for Class 12th.

Post-Matric Scholarship Eligibility Criteria

To receive the Chhattisgarh Post-Matric Scholarship, the student must be a resident of Chhattisgarh. The student must belong to the SC, ST, or OBC categories. The student must be studying in Class 11th or higher. The student’s previous year’s academic qualification must be more than 50%.

BPL Scholarship Scheme

Under the Below Poverty Line Scholarship Scheme, selected students are given a benefit of ₹300 per month at the undergraduate level and ₹500 per month at the postgraduate level. The eligibility criteria are as follows The applicant must be a permanent resident of Chhattisgarh. The applicant must be enrolled in a state-run college. The applicant must have a BPL card. The applicant must have a BPL card. The applicant must have scored more than 50% marks in the previous class.

Chief Minister’s Knowledge Promotion Initiative

Under the Chief Minister’s Knowledge Promotion Initiative, the Chhattisgarh state government provides a lump sum of ₹15,000 to meritorious students in Class 10 and Class 12. Under the scheme, the best students are selected from CBSE, ICSE, and CBSE students, and the benefit amount is transferred to them through DBT.

Disabled Persons Scholarship Scheme

Under the Disabled Persons Scholarship Scheme, the government selects disabled students with a disability percentage of more than 40%. This scheme is available only to students who are permanent residents of Chhattisgarh and have a disability card. Students in grades 1st to 5th receive ₹150 per month

Grades 6th to 8th receive ₹170 per month.

Grades 9th to 12th receive ₹190 per month.

Chhattisgarh Maternity Care Scholarship Scheme

The Chhattisgarh Maternity Scholarship Scheme is primarily being implemented for students who have lost a parent to COVID-19 and whose families have no earning members. These students are provided with benefits for education from grade 1st to college. This includes a scholarship of ₹500 per month for grades 1st to 8th and ₹1000 per month for grades 9th to 12th. To avail the scholarship, students must have all the necessary documents. A certificate confirming the parents’ death due to COVID-19 is also required.

CG Post Matric Scholarship Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility criteria for all scholarships are different.

However, for these special scholarships in Chhattisgarh, applicants must be permanent residents of Chhattisgarh.

must be permanent residents of Chhattisgarh. The applicant must be studying at a recognized educational institution.

Applicants must have attended the previous academic year.

Applicants must be studying in a regular school.

Under special scholarships, applicants must be SC, ST, OBC, disabled, etc., and must have relevant certificates.

Required Documents for Chhattisgarh Post Matric Scholarship 2025-26

For all of the scholarships mentioned above, students must submit specific documents, such as Student’s Birth Certificate, Student’s Caste Certificate, Student’s Family Income Certificate, Student’s Marksheet of the Previous Class, Parent’s Death Certificate if the student wishes to avail the Matritva Dulari Yojana, Student’s School Identity Card, Student’s Bank Account Details, Student’s Residential Certificate, Student’s Aadhaar Card, Student’s Parent’s Aadhaar Card Details

How to Apply for CG Post Matric Scholarship 2025-26?

To apply for scholarships offered by the Chhattisgarh State Government, students must first visit the official website at scholarship.cg.nic.in.

On the home page of this official website, students must first complete the registration process.

students must first complete the registration process. After completing the registration process, students must log in to the portal.

After logging in to the portal, students must select the scholarship they need.

After clicking on the scholarship option, they will see the “Apply Now” link.

they will see the “Apply Now” link. After clicking here, the application form appears.

Students must carefully fill out this application form and upload all the required scanned documents. Then, the student must click on the “Submit” option.

CG Post Matric Scholarship 2025-26 Last Date

For 2025-26, the expected last date to apply online is 30 November, 2025. However, students are advised to apply as early as possible to prevent delays due to server congestion or document verification time

Thus, all students who are residents of Chhattisgarh and wish to receive government assistance to complete their studies can avail of the Chhattisgarh Scholarships. Although the eligibility criteria and selection process for these scholarships may vary, complete details of all scholarships are available on the National Scholarship Portal or the Chhattisgarh Scholarship Portal. Students are requested to visit the scholarship portal in advance and apply for scholarships as per their convenience and needs. The application deadline for the Post Matric Scholarships Chhattisgarh expires on November 30, 2025. Therefore, students seeking scholarship benefits must complete the application process as soon as possible. For more information, students can visit the National Scholarship Portal or scholarship.cg.nic.in for detailed information.

