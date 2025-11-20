Bank of Baroda Mudra Loan 2025 scheme Opens Doors to ₹20 Lakh Loan, Apply Online Instantly

Bank of Baroda Mudra Loan 2025 scheme: As part of its commitment to micro and small businesses, the Bank of Baroda still offers financial assistance to micro business enterprises through the Mudra Loan scheme, in which loans of 50,000 to 20 lakh are available easily. Business funding is also made easier and quicker since the digital application process allows the applicants to comfortably apply to loans at the convenience of their homes. This paper will take you through the entire procedure of Bank of baroda mudra loan scheme 2025 apply online, eligibility, documents needed, advantage and application procedure.

Bank of Baroda Mudra Loan 2025 scheme overview

Bank of Baroda Mudra Loan belongs to the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) by the government that expects to finance enterprises, even a non-farm, that are small and microenterprises. This loan aims to finance business units based on trading, manufacturing and service provision that require credit to a maximum of 20 lakh. The loan can be applied in meeting a business requirement like transaction of working capital, buying machinery and equipments among other working capital requirements.

Bank of Baroda Mudra Loan 2025 scheme

Loan Amount and Types of Mudra Loan

The size of the loan under Mudra Loan is usually in the following range:

Loan Category Loan Amount Range Purpose of Loan Shishu Up to Rs. 50,000 Start-up and initial business expenses Kishore Rs. 50,001 to Rs. 5 lakh Business expansion and development Tarun Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh Modernization and scaling business Tarun Plus ₹10,00,001 to ₹20 Lakhs For entrepreneurs who have successfully repaid previous Tarun category loans and need further capital for growth.

Under this scheme, bank of Baroda has term loans (maximum of 5 years) and working capital loans (usually 1 year).

Eligibility Criteria for Bank of Baroda Mudra Loan 2025 scheme

The criteria to apply to a Bank of Baroda Mudra Loan are:

The business would be a micro or small business, which is involved in the trading, manufacturing or service business. The horticulture and fisheries are also allied agricultural enterprises. The credit limit should be to a maximum of Rs. 20 lakh. The eligible candidate should be with a good credit history and he should not be a default in any financial institution or bank. The applicant or owner of the business must have the pertinent skills or experience in the business activity. It can be applied to both individuals and organizations such as proprietorship, partnerships, private or public companies.

Required Documents for Bank of Baroda Mudra Loan 2025 scheme

The following documents would be required to apply the Mudra Loan:

Document Type Details Identity Proof Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving License, Passport, Voter ID Address Proof Utility bills, Aadhaar, Voter ID, Passport, Bank statement Business Proof Registration certificate, licence, business address proof Photographs Recent passport-sized photos of the applicant(s) Proof of Income Bank statements for last 12 months, ITR if applicable Additional Documents Quotation for machinery, vendor details, Udyam Registration Certificate

Other documents needed may also be required by the bank based on requests of individual case and amount of loan.

Bank of Baroda Mudra Loan Interest Rate and Tenure

Interest rate of the Mudra Loan is competitive, and it omits fluctuating depending on the loan amount and repayment time. The term loans are normally subject to a tenure of up to 5 years unlike the 1 year maximum of working capital loans. There are no prepayment fee and repayment can be done in advance without any penalties.

how to apply for bank of baroda mudra loan online in 2025?

It is simple to apply online to receive a Mudra Loan through the bank of Baroda and this is paper-less. To apply at home, follow the following:

Go to the official Bank of Baroda or apply BOB World mobile application. Go to Mudra Loan section and touch on apply now. Complete personal and business details along with the application form with name, contact, state, business type, the amount of loan needed, and purpose of loan. Post scanned copy of necessary documents such as identity proof, business registration, income proof and photographs. Check the information provided and send the application. The system can confirm the information and the bank will handle your application within a period of couple of days normally. Once approved the loan is sent to your registered bank account and it can be used to do business.

Benefits of Bank of Baroda Mudra Loan 2025 scheme

Paperless and totally online application process. Loans up to Rs. 20 lakh do not require collateral and security. Good interest rates and repayment period. Fast handling and payment of loan amount. Interest of the borrowers is protected by the government-supported policy. Helps shrink small businesses expand with home based finance.

Bank of Baroda Mudra Loan scheme 2025 is the best facility that offers to the small business owners to expand their businesses without having to attend the branches and do the paper work. Having a quick online process and being easily eligible, loans worth between Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 20 lakh are easily made available to the applicants in the comfort of their houses. Get ready with the needed documentation and submit the application by using the Bank of Baroda official site or app in 2025 to promote the development of your business.

