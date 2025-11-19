Aditya Birla Capital Scholarship 2025: आदित्य बिड़ला ग्रुप से पाएं ₹60000 तक की छात्रवृत्ति, जल्दी करें अप्लाई

Aditya Birla Capital Scholarship 2025: Aditya Birla Capital basis set up the Aditya Birla Capital Scholarship 2025-2026 with the goal of helping deserving woman students from underprivileged families in their instructional endeavours. The initiative ensures that eligible students can preserve their education with out dealing with financial constraints with the aid of presenting both financial useful resource and established supervision. The scholarship, that’s to be had to eligible female students in training nine-twelfth, undergraduate (3-yr), professional graduate (four-year), and postgraduate/professional guides in prestigious universities together with IITs, NITs, NLUs and IIMs, promotes academic achievement whilst constructing resilience, and future-focused self belief.

Aditya Birla Capital Scholarship 2025 objectives to make education available free of charge to deserving college students who are not able to complete their further education. students have benefited loads from this scholarship, which has helped them to head on the proper direction. We constantly promote excessive tiers of educational fulfillment and compassionate leadership values. primarily based on that notion, we evaluate students on a selection of factors, including extracurricular activities, purpose, administrative abilities, and attitude. With the assist of this scholarship, you can absolutely recognition to your profession and acquire instructional fulfillment instead of worrying about money. Make certain you meet the necessities and submit the application if you are eligible for this scholarship application.

Overview of Aditya Birla Capital Scholarship 2025

Eligibility

Only eligible female students presently enrolled in classes 9-12 in recognized schools across India.

Candidates must have completed their current educational year with at least 60% marks.

Applicant’s family income is cannot exceed Rs.6 lakh per year.

Children who work for Buddy4Study, Aditya Birla Capital Limited or any of its subsidiaries are not eligible to apply.

Advantages

Selected students will be provided a scholarship of Rs 25,000 (for one year).

Documents

Passport size photograph of the applicant and their previous class or semester grade report

authorities issued identity document (aadhar card, voter id card, driver’s license, or PAN card)

proof of admission for the recent 12 months (admit card, charge receipt, institute identification card, or original certificate)

Receipts for training prices consisting of books, training, lodging, boarding, and so on.

Duplicate of candidate’s bank statement

Information about the bank account of the applicant or parents

Proof of current year income from Gram Panchayat, Ward Councillor, Sarpanch, SDM, DM, CO, Tehsildar, or salary slip or ITR from employer.

Disability certificate, if applicable

Death certificate of parent or parents, if relevant

Application fees:

How do you submit an application?

Registration Process:

Visit the official website www.adityabirlascholars.net. Select your course under Scholarship option on the home page. Select the “Apply Now” option. Select “Register” from the menu. Enter applicant name, password, email address and mobile number. Click “Sign in” after selecting “I agree.” Check the OTP sent to your mobile number. Your registration process will eventually end.

Apply online for Aditya Birla Award by following these steps:

Visit the official website www.aadityabirlascholarships.net. On the home page, select your course under the scholarship option. Select the “Apply Now” option. Input your password and registration identity to log in. The application form will be displayed on your screen, wherein you can input the applicant’s call, parents call, date of delivery and post the desired files. After submission, take a printout of the form.

Aditya Birla Capital Scholarship 2025 Selection Process

The steps in the Aditya Birla Capital Scholarship 2025 selection process are as follows: