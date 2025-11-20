21st PM Kisan payment credited to farmers accounts on November 19, check your status now

21st PM Kisan payment: A list of PM Kisan 21st update can get farmers in the village who are still waiting in line to receive financial support through Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. On November 19, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued the 21st installment of 2000 into the bank accounts of eligible farmers directly. This payment falls under the scheme currently being implemented to give income support to small and marginal farmers in India. We are going to talk about the process of checking the PM Kisan beneficiary list 2025 in this article, the most recent information regarding the 21st installment, and the necessary activities to verify the status online.

PM Kisan yojana 2025 overview

In February 2019, the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme was introduced to give the financial support of 6,000 annually to the families of farmers. This is paid in 4 equal instalment of Rs 2,000. The 21st edition of the scheme again supports farmers in agricultural seasons, whereby by a direct transfer of funds in bank accounts of the farmers through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme.

According to government authorities, the 21 st installment will encompass the release of more than 18, 000 crore to around 9 crore farmers. This scheme has been one of the largest direct benefit transfer programs to farmers in India with an aggregate of over Rs 3.70 lakh crore being distributed amongst the farmers in 20 past installments.

How to Check PM Kisan Beneficiary List 2025

It is an easy exercise of checking your name in the PM Kisan beneficiary list 2025 to provide transparency and deliver benefits on time. To ensure their inclusion, farmers need to check online by taking the following steps:

Step Action 1 Visit the official PM Kisan portal athttps://pmkisan.gov.in/ 2 Click on the “Farmers Corner” section on the homepage 3 Select the “Beneficiary List” option 4 Choose your State, District, Sub-district (Tehsil), Block, and Village from dropdown menus 5 Click on “Get Report” to view the beneficiary list

In the event that your name is included in the list, then it means that you qualify to receive the current installment payment.

Important Information for Beneficiaries

Farmers would be required to register their land particulars in association to Aadhaar and bank account to get the installment.

e-KYC (electronic Know Your Customer) verification is obligatory to the processing of payment.

Through DBT, the funds will be transferred directly to the bank account of the farmer without intermediaries and time wastage.

Where the name of a beneficiary is not found on the list but they qualify as per the eligibility criterion, then they are expected to contact with the authorities or go to the PM Kisan portal to address a grievance.

The plan does not include some of the categories like landholders in an institution, government workers among others considering the eligibility criteria in the government.

PM Kisan Status Check Online

Under the PM Kisan portal, the status of their payments can also be checked by the farmers, and information about their past installments can be viewed in the Beneficiary status service. Here’s how:

Visit https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Select the option Farmers Corner and click on Beneficiary Status. Enter Adhaar/Bank account number. Click “Get Data” to get payment information such as the date of a last installment credit.

The PM Kisan 21st next installment will be released on November 19, 2025 which reiterates the government promise to aid farmers. Being updated through the regular review of the beneficiary list will see to it that farmers do not lack this important funding. The farmers are advised to update their documents, perform eKYC in time and ensure their bank accounts are connected with Aadhaar in order to make their payments easy.

FAQ’s on PM Kisan 21st Installment Beneficiary List Check 2025

Q1: When will the PM Kisan 21st installment be credited?

A1: The 21st version was set free November 19, 2025, and the money was directly deposited into the bank account of the qualified farmers.

Q2: I want to know how to test whether my name is included in the PM Kisan beneficiary list 2025.

A2:ʹ Open the official PM Kisan site, on the Farmers Corner, gain access to Beneficiary List by clicking it, your location, and open a list where you are going to find your name.

Q3: What would I do when my name does not appear on the list, but I have to be eligible?

A3: The updating of the details is to be done by contacting the local revenue office or the agriculture office or by using the option of grievance redressal on the PM Kisan portal.

Q4: Does eKYC have to be done to receive the installment?

A4: Yes, eKYC that is associated with Aadhaar and bank accounts is mandatory to receive payment under PM Kisan.

Q5: What is the average annual financial support of PM Kisan?

A5: The eligible farmers are given Rs 6,000 per year in four installments of 2000 each.

This paper presents a simple instruction on how farmers could access the PM Kisan beneficiary list 2025 and keep in touch with recent issues of 21st installment release to make sure that the financial assistance is reached in time.